Earth to Ned's Cornelius Promises to Spare Earth From Destruction...Probably

The future of Disney+'s Earth to Ned -- and, if you ask its hosts, the fate of the Earth -- are still officially undetermined. But Ned and Cornelius, the would-be world conquerors who have been hosting a talk show where they kidnap celebrity guests -- aren't letting a little thing like whether or not they have a second season yet stop them from performing. Last week, Cornelius -- the best #2 on any talk show hosted by an alien -- joined ComicBook to talk about what's going on now, that their plans are for the future -- and under what conditions they might do a 180 and decide to obliterate the Earth instead.

You can stream the first season of Earth to Ned on Disney+. From the Jim Henson Company, the series centers on Ned, the son of an alien general who is sent to scout Earth for potential conquest. Instead, he becomes enamored of Earth's popular culture and decides to create a TV series for himself patterned after late night talk and comedy shows. The plan is to do more episodes and, once cancelled, to destroy the Earth.

"Well, it'll go a little something like this," Cornelius teased. "You remember that scene in Star Wars, when Grand Moff Tarkin told Carrie Fisher that he wasn't going to blow up her planet and then he did blow up her planet? It's going to go a little something like that."

After a brief attempt at maniacal laughter, he added, "You know, I can't do maniacal laughter. I try, but I'm just too adorable."

You can see the video below. Editor's Note: ...but go in with the understanding that only Cornelius's side of the conversation got recorded, and they made fun of me for failing to remember who Rula Lenska is.

Even during his own promotional interviews, though, Cornelius found himself being frequently interrupted by Ned, who couldn't help but horn in on any attention the show might be getting.

He didn't seem to mind, though -- when we asked what the most challenging part of working with a demanding boss like Ned was, Cornelius answered, "Basking in his effervescent glow that surrounds me like the warm love of a thousand stars."

The show features guest interviews in the form of celebrities who are beamed on board Ned's command ship/set without their consent, and while it looks like it's all done in one take, Cornelius says it's much more involved than that, and their guests are often held hostage for longer than audiences might think.

"What you see is just the best of the best stuff," Cornelius said. "It usually takes us about 17 days to record one episode. Boy, Jenny Slate really was begging us to go home. We were like, 'Nope, we got another set up to do.'

Well, we'll beam them back if they're good, you know? If they're really bad, we don't know where they go. They don't necessarily come back from where we got them from. Penn and Taller made me a little angry. Now they're on top of the St. Louis Arch!"

Once the show is over, Cornelius said he would be interested in following in Penn and Teller's footsteps and becoming a magicial.

"Well, working with Ned, it was always like, blow up a planet, smash a moon into another moon, set that thing on fire. Like, you know, subjugate these people," Cornelius explained. "But ever since we came to Earth and got a little bit of the Tinseltown razzle-dazzle, I've tried my hand at stand up comedy. I did try a little singing, but I think next time I want to try being a magician. Penn and Teller showed up and they showed us how to do some tricks. I think I want to do that, because everybody loves a magician."

Earth to Ned is available now on Disney+.