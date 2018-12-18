‘Elementary’ to End After 7 Seasons on CBS

The upcoming seventh season of CBS‘ modern-day take on Sherlock Holmes and Watson, Elementary, will be its last.

According to Deadline, the Jonny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu starring crime drama procedural will end its run on the network with the upcoming, 13-episode Season 7. The report indicated that the decision to end the Rob Doherty-created series came as the show wrapped production on Friday with the finale scene being the last one filmed.

While the cancellation may be a surprise to fans of the series, the report goes on to note that the decision that the seventh season would be the last was made around the time of its renewal back in May.

“A lot of parties came together and talked about their positions on the show — both in terms of business and in terms of creative — and we all decided that this was an opportune time to say goodbye to a show that has been very, very good to us,” CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl said.

“Rob set out to tell a story, and it feels like he has accomplished what he had set out to do,” executive producer Carl Beverly added. “The actors, the crew and the cast feel that way, and we feel that. So are grateful and celebrating what we had and looking forward to the future.”

Since its debut in 2012, Elementary has been a staple of CBS’ lineup. Initially airing on Thursday nights for its first three season, the series has moved time slots a handful of times. Season 4 was split over its original Thursday night and Sundays where it stayed through Season 5. Season 6 saw the series make some of its biggest shifts, moving not only to Monday nights but shifting from being part of the fall schedule to the summer one. Despite the shifts, Elementary has continued to be well-received by viewers and is one of only three broadcast series that made their debut in fall 2012 that remain on the air — the other two being NBC’s Chicago Fire and The CW”s Arrow.

In addition to being a solid performer for CBS domestically, the series has been profitable both off-network and internationally as well, with Elementary having been licensed in 200 territories, due largely in part to the show’s premise as a modern take on Sherlock Holmes.

Elementary follows Holmes (played by Miller) who is a former consultant to Scotland Yard as well as a recovering drug addict who assists the NYPD with cases. He is in turn assisted by Dr. Joan Watson (Liu) who started the series as Holmes sober companion, though she eventually becomes his apprentice detective and, after Holmes left for London, Watson opens her own investigative firm.

While the show seems to be set to wrap up its story in its final thirteen episodes, Doherty told Deadline that filming the final season had a lot of complicated emotions.

“Everyone is sad, we are scattering to the wind, and will miss each other, and because of that, there is a lot of sadness but at the same time there is a ton of pride in the seven years of hard work and devotion to this show and devotion to each other,” Doherty said.

CBS has not yet set a premiere date for the seventh and final season of Elementary.