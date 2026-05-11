7 Hidden Gem TV Shows You Can Stream Right Now

One of the best things about the streaming era is that there is always something to watch. With the availability of numerous streaming services—some free, some paid—and a wide variety of ways to access them, there is practically limitless entertainment options available for consumers right at their fingertips. Have a favorite movie? There’s a good chance you’ll find it on a streamer. Need to catch up on a popular television series you didn’t finish when it was airing originally? Streaming has you covered. It is arguably the most access to entertainment we’ve ever had, but with that comes a unique situation: there are a lot of great series available to stream that you might not be aware of.

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For every buzzy new series, there are hidden gems tucked in the catalogs of each of the major streamers. Some of them are well-known shows that you may have forgotten about while others are simply shows that people don’t really talk about anymore. No matter the reason they’re tucked away, they’re great entertainment that deserve a solid binge and if you’re looking for a place to start, we’ve got you covered with these seven shows.

7) Freaks and Geeks (Prime Video)

The crazy thing about Freaks and Geeks is that, to a certain extent, this one-season series was a hidden gem even when it was originally airing on NBC. From Paul Feig and Judd Apatow, this one-season wonder firmly falls into the cancelled too soon category and is a hidden gem now that it’s streaming on Prime Video. Set in the Detroit suburbs in the early 1980s, the series follows a group of burnout “freaks” as well as a group of nerdy underclassmen “geeks”, both of which are just trying to get through high school and teen life. The series is funny and heartfelt and a bit raw, offering up an unvarnished look at what it means to be a teenager, particularly during that decade. It’s just the right amount of honest and nostalgic all at once—and it’s one of the best television shows ever made.

6) Warehouse 13 (Prime Video)

If you like a little bit of comedy and drama swirled into your sci-fi, then Warehouse 13 is another perfect hidden gem that you can stream in Prime Video. Airing for 5 seasons on Syfy between 2009 and 2014, the series follows Secret Service agents Pete Lattimer (Eddie McClintock) and Mya Bering (Joanne Kelly) who are sent to the top-secret South Dakota facility known as Warehouse 13, which just so happens to be where supernatural artifacts are contained, as maintained by former NSA cryptographer Artie Nielsen (Saul Rubinek). The agents are then tasked with getting more of these artifacts—and retrieving the ones that escape. The show is funny and genuinely approachable for a sci-fi series and, more than that, has a real emotional core to it. It’s a show with a surprising amount of nuance and a delight to watch all the way through.

5) Orphan Black (Netflix)

Image Courtesy of BBC America

While Tatiana Maslany may be best known to some for starring in Disney+’s She-Hulk, real ones know just how great she was in Orphan Black. The sci-fi thriller originally aired for 5 seasons between 2013 and 2017 and centers on Sarah Manning (Maslany), a woman who witnesses the suicide of a woman who just so happens to like exactly like her. However, Sarah soon learns that she and the woman were clones and they aren’t alone. Instead, she’s one of many created by a secret, illegal program. More than that, someone is hunting the clones. The series is full of twists and turns and a lot of smart questions about the ethical implications of human cloning. However, the best thing about Orphan Black is Maslany herself. Not only does she play Sarah, but she plays all of the main clone characters—and a few others, too—and makes them all very distinct individuals. It’s thrilling and impressive.

4) Caprica (Paramount+)

A prequel spin-off series of Battlestar Galactica, Caprica is a series that all but Battlestar fans may have forgotten about but is definitely a hidden gem that you can stream on Paramount+. The series is set 58 years before the events of Battlestar Galactica and takes viewers into the creation of the Cylons that would, eventually, turn on humanity and lead to the events of Battlestar. The series follows two rival families—the Graystones and the Adamas—who live lives on opposite ends of society until tragedy brings them together. It’s a tragedy that will determine the fate of many. On some level, Caprica is a story about grief and what it can drive a person to do. It’s a fascinating story and even though it only got one season, you don’t want to miss it—and you don’t have to be a Battlestar Galactica fan to enjoy it.

3) Banshee (HBO Max)

As Prime Video’s The Boys comes to an end, now is the perfect time to catch Homelander actor Antony Starr in a very different role in the crime thriller Banshee. The series, which ran for four seasons between 2013 and 2016, stars Starr as an ex-con who takes on the identify of Lucas Scott, the sheriff of the small town of Banshee who dies in a bar fight the night before he’s set to be sworn in. He’s hiding from a crime lord named Rabbit (Ben Cross). Now masquerading as the law, Hood has to walk the line between lawman and criminal, something that becomes complicated with small town politics, organized crime, rampant corruption, and more. The show didn’t get a lot of fanfare when it was originally airing, but it’s easily one of the best series of the 2010s—and Star is particularly great in it.

2) Devs (Hulu)

With just eight episodes, Devs is a quick binge on Hulu and a great watch for sci-fi fans. Created, written, and directed by Alex Garland, Devs follows Lily Chan (Sonoya Mizuno), a software engineer for the quantum computer company Amaya. However, after her boyfriend dies mysteriously, she suspects Amaya is behind it and begins to investigate, leading her to the company’s CEO, Forest (Nick Offerman) and a conspiracy that could change the world. The show is admittedly not a super easy binge; the show is full of intellectual discussion and deep philosophy examining the place of technology in society as well as human existence, but it’s beautifully done and if you are looking for something to make you think, this series is it.

1) Revival (Peacock)

While Wynonna Earp practically became a household name thanks to the show’s devoted fan base, star Melanie Scrofano’s series Revival—which, interestingly enough, is also based on a comic book—has been a little more of a hidden gem. Airing for one season in 2025, Revival is set in the rural Wisconsin town of Wausau where the recently dead are suddenly revived. If that wasn’t enough for the town to deal with, Deputy Dana Cypress (Scrofano) has to investigate a murder and everyone—including the newly revived—is a suspect. Oh, and Dana’s sister? She’s one of the newly returned Revivers. Part horror, part sci-fi, and with a dash of humor, it’s not exactly a zombie show, but it’s perfect for fans of the zombie genre. It’s a fun watch you’ll be glad you found.

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