Disney Junior's Elena of Avalor Is Ending

Ever since premiering in 2016, Disney's Elena of Avalor has captured the hearts and imaginations of kids everywhere, but the story is sadly coming to an end. Disney Junior announced on Tuesday that Elena of Avalor, which features Disney's first Latina princess, will conclude with a series finale special on August 23rd. The final episode is titled "Elena of Avalor: Coronation Day," and it will see the titular princess finally fulfill her journey to becoming queen.

New episodes of the series will begin airing on Sunday, July 26th at 5 p.m. ET on Disney Junior and DisneyNOW. Each week will see a new episode leading up to the finale in August.

"It has been a tremendous honor for me to bring Disney's first Latina princess to the screen," said creator and executive producer Craig Gerber. "Everyone involved with Elena of Avalor, from the creative team to the unbelievable cast and crew, felt the responsibility to get this right. We created the character of Elena with the hope that she would be a role model, not just for young Latina girls watching, but for all children to be able to see what a true leader looks like. From the beginning, Elena's story arc has been that she would one day become queen. With the series finale, the creative team has been able to bring Elena's story to the thrilling conclusion that we always envisioned. I can't wait for viewers to see the final chapter in Elena's epic adventure."

The coronation finale special will boast an all-star guest cast, which includes both new and returning names. Jenny Slate, Mark Hamill, Fred Armisen, Andy Garcia, Patrick Warburton, Constance Marie, Lou Diamond Phillips, Jaime Camil, Justina Machado, Gina Rodriguez, Mario Lopez, Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shaloub, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, John Leguizamo, Cheech Marin, Whoopi Goldberg, Cloris Leachman, Chrissie Fit, Tyler Posey, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Kether Donohue, Nestor Carbonell, Andrea Navedo, Eden Espinosa, Ana Ortiz, Gina Torres, and Gaby Moreno will all appear in the final episode.

Aimee Carrero stars as Elena, and she's joined in the main cast by Jenna Ortega, Chris Parnell, Yvette Nicole Brown, Carlos Alazraqui, Emiliano Diez, Julia Vera, Christian Lanz, Jillian Rose Reed, Joseph Haro, Jorge Diaz, and Joe Nunez.

