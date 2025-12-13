Elizabeth Olsen’s Underrated HBO Max Miniseries Is Now a Netflix Hit, 2 Years Later

Elizabeth Olsen is having her moment. Just last month, she starred in David Freyne’s romantic comedy Eternity alongside Miles Teller and Callum Turner. The film’s premise alone, about a woman who must decide whether to spend eternity with her long-time husband or her first love, was enough to get butts in seats. Still, according to critics, Olsen elevated the material she was given. The actress also can’t seem to stay out of the headlines when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While her character, Wanda Maximoff, died over three years ago, rumors continue to make the rounds that claim she’s going to return in an upcoming project.

Surely, Olsen would rather look forward than back, mainly because she has another big movie in the works, Panic Carefully, which features plenty of other heavy hitters, including Julia Roberts, Eddie Redmayne, and Brian Tyree Henry. But the MCU isn’t the only thing holding Olsen back. Love & Death, a show she did two years ago for HBO Max, has returned to the streaming charts.

Love & Death is based on the true story of Candy Montgomery, a woman who, in the 1970s, had an affair with her neighbor. Despite both parties trying to keep the situation under wraps, it got out of control, and a person died as a result. The show reveals all the details of the affair, as well as its aftermath, including Candy going on trial.

When Love & Death was released on HBO Max in 2023, it became an instant hit, with the platform announcing that it was its most-watched original limited series globally. However, the good times didn’t last for Max, as the series is now streaming on Netflix. Of course, while it would be easy to assume that this development has something to do with Netflix’s purchase of Warner Bros. Discovery, that’s not actually the case, since that deal won’t go through until 2026 at the earliest.

Netflix Will Take a Win Wherever It Can Get One

Heading to Netflix’s Top 10 Shows in the United States list will reveal that Love & Death has made itself cozy at the number eight spot, tucked in between The Beast in Me and Raw: 2025. That’s probably making the higher-ups at the platform very happy because they had to license the series from HBO Max. The Staircase, another murder mystery, also made the jump, but it hasn’t found the success that Love & Death has.

Plenty of credit goes to Olsen, as she does the majority of the heavy lifting in the show, playing a complicated housewife looking to shake things up. However, her co-star, Jesse Plemons, also brings his A-game. He was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his performance as Allan Fore. Olsen nabbed herself a Golden Globe nomination, her second ever. While the trophy isn’t sitting in her home, she can probably live with that so long as people keep watching the show.

