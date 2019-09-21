Emilia Clarke Will Be Answering Game of Thrones Questions Live for Charity Next Week

Tomorrow is a big day for the wide world of television as the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are set to air. One of the many shows nominated is Game of Thrones, which has a record-breaking 32 nominations. One of the nominees includes Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen on the series. Win or lose, Clarke will be celebrating Game of Thrones next week for a good cause. The actor is teaming up with the site, Tiltify, in order to raise money SameYou, a charity that helps increase neuro-rehabilitation access after brain injury or stroke. The actor took to Instagram to plug the event, and share a video where she answers some Game of Thrones questions.

“So 8 Seasons of GoT and I’ve realised that maybe to save the planet we just need to hitch a lift on the closest dragon. Thoughts?! On September 26th I’ll be going LIVE and everyone, everywhere can join in! EXCELLENT NEWS. Ready to talk about all thrones related trivia. Top of the list: how long it takes Jon Snow to set his curls. Maybe you’ll even get to call into the livestream and we can while away the hours IRL,” Clake wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“KAROKE WILL BE HAPPENING. Should I sing (out of tune) Lauryn Hill or some Amy Winehouse? You get to decide all and laugh at my attempts in the process while supporting my BRILLIANT charity SameYou. I’ll be joined by internet star @jacksepticeye (recently learned it’s pronounced septick eye- kids these days) and we have a few surprises for all you donors. Click on the link in my bio or go to my @Tiltify campaign page tiltify.com/@emilia to donate and watch,” she added.

“Keep checking the page up until September 26 for exclusive rewards and voting polls until we go LIVE on September 26th on @youtube and @twitch, when Jack and I will have some laughs while hopefully entertaining you all to help raise money to increase access to neurorehabilitation,” she concluded.

In addition to Clarke, other acting nominees from Game of Thrones include Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), and Carice van Houten (Melisandre).

The 71st Emmy Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, September 22 at 8 pm EST.