Emily Blunt's Executive Producing Debut: Why She Felt The English Was The Right Project

Even now two decades into her career, Emily Blunt is still experiencing firsts. The London native makes her executive producing debut in The English, a Prime Video miniseries that she also stars in. This six-episode show brings Blunt's Lady Cornelia Locke across the 19th century west as she seeks vengeance on her son's killer, which consequently unites her with Chaske Spencer's Eli Whipp. The project as a whole is the brainchild of Hugo Blick, an accomplished writer and director with a multitude of historical miniserieses to his name.

Responding to a question from ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley, Blunt revealed that The English was the right first project for her to executive produce due to her having a direct hand in its creation.

"I think it made sense for this one because it was brought to me in such an embryonic stage as a pilot and I stood with Hugo and we sold it together, we got it made together," Blunt said. "And every script that came in subsequently, I was just overjoyed to read. It's definitely the project that has felt closest to me of all of them I've done. I've loved the post production on this. I'm such a geek for it, all of the color timing and the editing. I love all of it. It's fun for me to wear all of the hats."

While this is Blunt's first time with an executive producing credit, her extensive experience on production sets made for a smooth transition into the behind the scenes role.

"I've always tried to give all of myself to every project I've been a part of and over the years," Blunt continued. "I've been brought further and further into the creative birthing of every project I've worked on, especially when it's being built from the ground up. I've wanted to do that whether I'd get a credit for it or not."

The English streams on Prime Video this Friday, November 11th.