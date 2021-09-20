Emmys 2021: Kate Winslet Wins Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards were held on Sunday night, awarding the past year of television in some pretty unexpected ways. Among the year’s list of nominees were a number of Limited Series, Anthology Series, and TV Movies, with their casts and crews being honored throughout the proceedings. The Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Movie category was one of the most highly-anticipated categories of the night — and now we know who has won. Kate Winslet won the award for Best Actress, for her role as Marianne “Mare” Sheehan on Mare of Easttown. Other nominees in the category included Michaela Coel from I May Destroy You, Cynthia Erivo from Genius: Aretha, Elizabeth Olsen from WandaVision, and Anya Taylor-Joy from The Queen’s Gambit.

In Mare of Easttown, in a suburb of Philadelphia, police detective Mare Sheehan investigates the recent murder of a teenage mother while trying to keep her own life from falling apart. Mare is a local hero, having been the star of a high-school basketball championship game 25 years ago. She has also been unable to solve the case of another missing young girl for a year, leading many in the community to doubt her detective skills. Her personal troubles include a divorce, a son lost to suicide, and a custody battle with her ex-heroin addict former daughter-in-law over Mare’s grandson.

“What has definitely happened in my life and career, over the last 10 to 15 years, is that I always end up getting so creatively involved,” Winslet explained in a recent interview with Collider. “I have deliberately not wanted to have my own production company or become a producer, just because I’m not one to really follow a trend. I just don’t like doing things that I see other people doing. And also, I didn’t know how to produce. You can’t be an executive producer, if you don’t know what the hell you’re doing. I’ve been learning as I’ve gone along and asking questions from producers that I’ve worked with, so that I felt, at least, that I had some substantial knowledge enough to be able to really say, “Okay, well, if I’m being given that title, I can actually do the job that is required,” and Mare just came at the time when that felt appropriate. Also, I was aware that, in order to be the title role, I had to be a leader and really step into those shoes.

