ESPN Anchor Spoiled Game of Thrones on Live Broadcast and Fans Are Furious

Some of us experienced the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones in real time. Others might have […]



Some of us experienced the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones in real time. Others might have decided to wait a bit later, whether they were spending Mother’s Day with family or are waiting to binge it all in one go. But if you were one of the people who chose to watch highlights of the riveting NBA playoffs Game 7 between the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers, well, sorry to say that you were out of luck.

ESPN’s SportsCenter anchor Michael Eaves began his basketball recap with a major spoiler, revealing a huge character death before the episode even began to air on the west coast. And fans were livid, to say the least.

Spoiler warning, folks, because some of these tweets will mention the major plot detail in question. Click here if you’re looking for more details, and keep scrolling to see the intense fan reaction.

Once the spoilers hit, the network was immediately bombarded with tweets from fans who were none too thrilled by this major reveal.

There’s still one episode left in the series, and there should be a lot of major developments in the final episode of Game of Thrones. But for now, enjoy all of these angry people mad at the sportscaster for spilling the beans so haphazardly.

The final season of Game of Thrones will conclude next Sunday, May 19th, on HBO.

C’mon, man!

I’d like to issue a formal complaint…

-_______-

NSFW

Twitter is one thing, but ESPN?!

It’s not that hard…

Did someone order a side of attention?

CAPSLOCK

Just brutal.

It’s gotta be a Disney vs. Warner Bros. thing…

