ESPN Anchor Spoiled Game of Thrones on Live Broadcast and Fans Are Furious

Some of us experienced the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones in real time. Others might have decided to wait a bit later, whether they were spending Mother’s Day with family or are waiting to binge it all in one go. But if you were one of the people who chose to watch highlights of the riveting NBA playoffs Game 7 between the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers, well, sorry to say that you were out of luck.

ESPN’s SportsCenter anchor Michael Eaves began his basketball recap with a major spoiler, revealing a huge character death before the episode even began to air on the west coast. And fans were livid, to say the least.

Spoiler warning, folks, because some of these tweets will mention the major plot detail in question. Click here if you’re looking for more details, and keep scrolling to see the intense fan reaction.

Once the spoilers hit, the network was immediately bombarded with tweets from fans who were none too thrilled by this major reveal.

There’s still one episode left in the series, and there should be a lot of major developments in the final episode of Game of Thrones. But for now, enjoy all of these angry people mad at the sportscaster for spilling the beans so haphazardly.

The final season of Game of Thrones will conclude next Sunday, May 19th, on HBO.

C’mon, man!

When feeding my daughter her bedtime bottle watching @SportsCenter and @michaeleaves spoils @GameOfThrones before I’m able to start it… come on man!!! At least wait a day. 🤬 pic.twitter.com/joNQyFtnmm — William Cornelius (@W_Cornelius) May 13, 2019

I’d like to issue a formal complaint…

Hey @espn – it’s 8pm PST and @GameOfThrones @HBO has not aired yet on the West Coast… Good thing one of your broadcasters on sportscenter just dropped a major #spoiler. Thanks for ruining the second to last #GOT episode! — Jon Lundquist (@jlund90) May 13, 2019

-_______-

ESPN Sportscenter really just dropped a Game of Thrones spoiler on me 😑😑😑 — James K (@jkim831) May 13, 2019

NSFW

My man is HEATED. How do you guys feel abt this? I understand opening Twitter and getting spoiled.That’s on you. But you are watching sportscenter. Probably one of the few places you can catch highlights without social media spoilers.U thinking you’re safe and BAM. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/5RSQ7nLE28 — Carter Bryant (@CarterthePower) May 13, 2019

Twitter is one thing, but ESPN?!

I get it if I get on Twiiter and see a #GameofThrones spoiler, but @SportsCenter ? C’mon Man! Do Better. — Russell Schaap (@77Testarossa) May 13, 2019

It’s not that hard…

Hey @SportsCenter would appreciate it if you Anchors wouldn’t spoil #GameofThrones. Talk sports only thanks…. — Chuck E. Cromwell (@EndurlifeAgain1) May 13, 2019

Did someone order a side of attention?

Two brother-in-laws TWO, and a Sportscenter anchor spewing out Game of Thrones Spoilers less than 2 hours after it aired. The level of attention people use this shoe to achieve is obnoxious — Joe Murray (@JOcEans986) May 13, 2019

CAPSLOCK

@SportsCenter HEY @michaeleaves !! WHY IN THE HELL WOULD YOU SAY ANYTHING ABOUT @GameOfThrones THANKS YOU ASS HAT. NOT EVERYONE HAS SEEN IT. HOPE YOU GET A CALL FROM @HBO NO WONDER I DON’T WATCH YOU “professional’s” ANYMORE. BRAVO GENIUS! B…R…A…V…O! pic.twitter.com/PNJkSqXGte — mXm (@43324FAN) May 13, 2019

Just brutal.

@espn @SportsCenter @michaeleaves 8pm west coast, and you chose to drop a major Game of Thrones spoiler. Why? Just brutal. Really inexcusable. — Rick Sliter (@ricksliter) May 13, 2019

It’s gotta be a Disney vs. Warner Bros. thing…