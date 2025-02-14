Euphoria Season 3 Casts Marshawn Lynch and More (but Loses Previous Stars)

There’s been a whirlwind of reports and rumors surrounding season 3 of HBO’s hit series Euphoria, but it seems the series is finally about to become a reality, and it’s adding even more star power to the mix. HBO announced that Grammy award-winning musician Rosalia, Super Bowl Champion Marshawn Lynch, and A Different World star Kardeen Hardison have all joined the cast (via Variety), and there are even more new additions in season 3. Unfortunately, not everyone is returning from past seasons, including four stars from season 2.

Four members of the cast who aren’t currently included in the cast list include Austin Abrams, Nika King, Algee Smith, and Storm Reid, though Reid already said that her character Gia was not going to be included in upcoming episodes. The good news is that while those four aren’t returning, much of the series’ previous cast will be back in season 3.

Returning stars include Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Eric Dane, Maude Apatow, Colman Domingo, Martha Kelly, and Chloe Cherry. In addition to the additions of Rosalia, Lynch, and Hardison, season 3 will also be adding Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Toby Wallace, Anna Van Patten, Priscilla Delgado, and James Landry Hébert.

Euphoria’s third season has seen a number of delays, but it’s finally starting to come together three years since season 2’s 2022 debut. At the time season 2 debuted to huge numbers for HBO, becoming HBO’s second most watched show, only putting it behind Game of Thrones. If it starts filming this year, it will likely debut in late 2025 at the earliest and most likely 2026, but no release date has been revealed yet.

As for the storyline featured in the show, season 3 will move the timeline forward several years, taking the show out of high school and into the college era. It remains to be seen what Sam Levinson has in store for the hit show, but fans are honestly just happy the show is continuing, especially as its cast becomes more and more in demand in Hollywood.

Are you excited for the new additions to Euphoria?