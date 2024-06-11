Euphoria Season 3: HBO Exec Addresses Cast Who Will Return Following Time Jump

HBO's Casey Bloys says that Season 3 of Euphoria is expected to have the "same core cast".

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that fans of HBO's Euphoria will have a bit of a wait for the hit series' third season and that, when the series does return, there will be a time jump. While specifics about what that time jump will entail have been kept under wraps, fans have had plenty of questions about what it will mean for Euphoria as well as its cast. Now, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content Casey Bloys addresses what is going on with Season 3 of the Sam Levinson created series and confirms that the show's core cast is expected to return.

"Sam is working on it," Bloys said about Season 3 of Euphoria (via Variety). "There's been a lot of back and forth … One of the issues I think that Sam is thinking about is that he doesn't want to have it in high school anymore. That's where it was set and what made sense then. So, when you take it out of that, there's a lot of back and forth about where to set it and how far in the future to set it and all that stuff. But I think he's got a take that she's excited about, and he's busy writing."

When asked about the series' cast — specifically Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, and Hunter Schafer who make up Euphoria's core characters — Bloys confirmed that Season 3 would feature the same cast.

"It's the same core cast," he said.

The Euphoria Cast Has Previously Addressed the Time Jump

While Bloys confirms that the series is expected to see its core cast return, members of the cast themselves have previously spoken about Season 3 of the series. Zendaya previously indicated that she didn't know anything about the third season and anything that came next is beyond her control, was supportive of the time jump if it's right for the characters.

"If it's right for the characters and everything turns out the way it should, of course," Zendaya said. "But it's beyond me."

Schafer, who plays Jules, shared that she hopes the time jump find her character in a good place where she's gotten to "chill out".

"The past two seasons have been pretty tough on Jules," Schafer said. "So, I just hope she's gotten to chill out and be a regular teenager girl."

What is Euphoria About?

Debuting in 2019, Euphoria follows a group of high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma, and social media. The cast includes Zendaya, Maude Apatow, the late Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith, and Sydney Sweeney. Season 3 does not currently have a release date.