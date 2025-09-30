Every Animated Version of Harley Quinn, Ranked

It’s very difficult for a sidekick to step out of their mentor’s shadow. They almost always play second fiddle because, in most cases, there’s not enough time to give them their own stories. Of course, there are a few exceptions to the rule, such as Nightwing, who fights by Batman’s side for years as Robin before going off on his own. A few of the other Boy Wonders also try their hand at a solo career, but none of them have the success that Dick Grayson does. There’s actually only one other character from Batman’s corner of the DC Universe that has similarly broken free of their shackles.

The Joker torments the Dark Knight in every medium, but he can’t always do it alone, getting help in the form of lackeys or other villains who join his cause. However, his most important ally is Harley Quinn. And what makes Harley so interesting is that her origin isn’t tied to comic books but to animation.

Here’s every animated version of Harley, ranked.

12) Teen Titans Go!

Being popular doesn’t always mean getting the spotlight. Teen Titans Go! focuses on the titular team of young heroes and sometimes features a cameo from a notable DC character or two. Harley Quinn makes a couple of appearances on the show, but she only speaks in a single episode, which doesn’t attempt to flesh out her character very well.

11) Batwheels

There are so many Batman shows that the powers that be have to get creative from time to time. In Batwheels, the Bat-Family’s vehicles come to life and fight crime in Gotham. They aren’t just battling petty criminals, though, as villains like Harley Quinn have powerful rides of their own. Just like in Teen Titans Go!, Harley doesn’t have much to do in Batwheels, but her ATV Jestah helps set her apart.

10) Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Not every show gives Harley the freedom to be herself, opting instead to keep her at the Joker’s side. Batman: The Brave and the Bold attacks her from that angle, but doesn’t do it halfway. Harley spends an entire episode fighting alongside Bat-Mite to save her beloved from Joker-Mite, which proves just how loyal she is.

9) LEGO Harley Quinn

The LEGO Batman Movie is probably the most underrated movie starring the Dark Knight. It’s funny, heartfelt, and takes the character to places he’s never been before. Harley plays a small yet important role in the movie, tricking the titular hero into using the Phantom Zone. Unfortunately, the movie is much more about the Joker than it is about her.

8) Justice League Action

When the Joker isn’t around, Harley is always sure of herself, and that fact doesn’t change in Justice League Action. She shows up a couple of times in the animated series and aligns herself with Poison Ivy. The best part about this version of the character is that she views herself as Batman’s arch-enemy, working diligently to push the Dark Knight to the edge.

7) Batman Ninja

Being persistent is worth brownie points, and no one tries harder than Batman Ninja’s Harley. In the animated movie, she works with the Joker to take control of Japan after being transported there. Not even losing her memories stops her from getting back on the horse (or, in this case, the giant robot).

6) The Batman

Rather than making Harley a psychiatrist at Arkham Asylum, she hosts a talk show in The Batman, where people call in and discuss their problems. Losing the gig sends Harley spiraling, so she links up with the Joker and embraces his crusade to take down Batman. However, she’s all about keeping the conflict alive, going to great lengths to ensure the Caped Crusader’s secret identity doesn’t come out.

5) Suicide Squad Isekai

Being the star of an anime is a good look for Harley. Suicide Squad Isekai puts Harley on Task Force X and transports her to a magical kingdom that she must defend. While she still has a strong connection to the Joker, she learns how to be a leader and grows to care for her teammates. The future is bright for this iteration of the Batman villain.

4) Batman: Caped Crusader

Batman: Caped Crusader does things its own way, especially when it comes to Harley. Unlike almost all of her animated dopplegangers, Harleen Quinzel adopts her alter-ego without any help, believing she can use it to help her patients. It’s nice to finally see a show take Harley out of the villain box she always finds herself in.

3) DCAMU Harey Quinn

Harley starts her journey in the DC Animated Movie Universe as a member of the Suicide Squad, and she proves to be one of the team’s most important members. After Amanda Waller’s death, though, she comes into her own as a leader, helping fight against Darkseid’s forces in Justice League: Apokolips War. Losing her life fighting for good makes DCAMU’s Harley easily the most heroic version of the character.

2) Batman: The Animated Series

Batman: The Animated Series features the best animated version of the Dark Knight, voiced by the incomparable Kevin Conroy. However, when Arleen Sorkin’s Harley Quinn is on screen, it’s easy to forget whose show it is. In her first appearance ever, Harley wastes little time proving that she’s one of the best DC villains by always being a thorn in the Bat-Family’s side.

1) Harley Quinn

The animated version of Harley at the top of this list shouldn’t be a surprise. What DC’s Harley Quinn does is put its titular character in an environment that wants her to let loose, killing and cursing to her heart’s desire. Kaley Cuoco also gives Strong a run for her money by voicing a Harley that knows what she wants and doesn’t care who knows about it.

