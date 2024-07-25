Suicide Squad Isekai Buffs Harley Quinn With Its Best Animation Yet

The Suicide Squad Isekai only has a few episodes left before it brings its first season to an end, though that fact isn’t stopping the anime series from Warner Bros and Wit Studio from creating some of their best work to date. As Harley Quinn, King Shark, Peacemaker, Clayface, and Deadshot continue to save their own lives and accomplish their mission in an Isekai world, they still have some major obstacles to overcome. Thanks to a fast-paced battle with an army of elves, Wit Studio has managed to outdo itself in a sequence that is getting some serious praise from anime and comic book fans alike.

While the core Suicide Squad has some fan-favorites from the DC Universe, Harley and her gang aren’t the only comic book characters that got an anime makeover. Not only has Rick Flagg joined the main group on their mission, but an adversarial force consisting of Killer Croc, Enchantress, Katana, The Thinker, and Ratcatcher has also been featured. On top of this powerful squad of villains, the main team has to tangle with the supernatural forces that the Thinker and company have assembled. Luckily for viewers, Wit Studio was ready for the occasion.

The Suicide Squad Isekai: Harley Quinn Unleashed

While this iteration of Harley Quinn has been given a new look for the anime adaptation, her personality remains consistent with what we’ve seen of the supervillain in previous incarnations featured in the comics, television series, and live-action movies. Aside from Harley’s amazing animated moves, the seventh episode of the anime has some major surprises for viewers that change the game.

If you have yet to catch the first episodes of the Suicide Squad Isekai, here’s how Warner Bros and Wit describes the first anime adaptation focusing on the DC supervillain group, “Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark. These DC Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that’s connected to this world through a gate. It’s a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies -an “ISEKAI!” Harley Quinn and the others go berserk after arriving in the ISEKAI but are captured by the Kingdom’s soldiers and sent to prison. They only have 72 hours before the bombs implanted in their necks explode. The clock is ticking.”

