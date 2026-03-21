5 Animated Fantasy Shows Better Than Most Live-Action Series

Fantasy can be difficult to capture in live-action, but animation lends itself to extraordinary worlds and storytelling. With animated shows, the possibilities are endless. Even the most outlandish elements are brought to life easily on-screen, without worrying about grueling makeup and costuming or CGI and special effects. If the mind can imagine it, animators can find a way to make it happen.

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That’s not to say fantasy can’t be done well in live-action; hits like Game of Thrones and Stranger Things prove otherwise. But the best animated fantasy shows prove how suited the medium is for the genre. They often outshine the live-action competition, whether it’s because the visuals are more striking and unique, or because they can jump into the action and magic almost immediately.

5) The Dragon Prince

Image via Netflix

The Dragon Prince is one of Netflix’s most underrated fantasy shows, and its seven-season run already puts it ahead of many live-action alternatives. The streamer has a reputation for canceling live-action fantasy hits, including Shadow and Bone and Kaos. By contrast, The Dragon Prince has a full run and a proper ending. It doesn’t wait to expand on the series’ massive world, nor does it take long throwing viewers into the action. It strikes a great balance between serious, high-stakes storytelling and a more lighthearted and hopeful approach. And it features an inclusive cast of characters that other series could learn from. It’s a wonder it isn’t more popular among fantasy fans.

4) Arcane

Image via Netflix

Arcane is just two seasons long, but Netflix’s science fantasy series does more in those two seasons than many live-action shows accomplish with much longer runs. The animation style is unique and grabbing, setting Arcane apart from live-action shows and other animated fare alike. It complements the world and tone nicely, and it works with Arcane‘s incredible soundtrack to create an experience unlike any other. The visuals and action showcases why animation is the right choice for this story. And it surpasses most other shows in ways that can’t be chalked up to its medium as well. Arcane‘s character writing and political intrigue is on par with the best live-action fantasy out there, and better than the majority of mid-tier series. There’s a reason it’s so highly regarded.

3) The Legend of Vox Machina

Image via Prime Video

The Legend of Vox Machina is another fantasy show that takes full advantage of its animated medium, working all kinds of magic, fantasy races, and even dragons into its story from the jump. It doesn’t require over-the-top effects or costuming to do so — just solid animation that improves with every season. Its world-building is on par with the biggest live-action fantasy shows, and its cast and tone prove more endearing in many cases. It helps that the creators behind Critical Role are directly involved the production. Because of this, the passion behind The Legend of Vox Machina really shines through. It doesn’t feel like another attempt to capture the success of fantasy hits that came before. Instead, it feels like a labor of love — and that kind of magic proves infectious.

2) The Mighty Nein

Image via Prime Video

Building on The Legend of Vox Machina‘s success, The Mighty Nein manages to be even better than its predecessor. That places it above many live-action fantasy offerings as well. Like The Legend of Vox Machina, it’s able to introduce characters and lore that would typically require hefty effects in live-action. It also juggles a huge cast of characters better than many other series, though that’s more down to the writing than the animation. The show’s story structure and progression also trumps the plotting of many other shows. The Mighty Nein knows precisely how to gradually build on the tensions between its characters, making it more satisfying when they do finally come together as a unit. It’s masterfully made television, and it proves as much in just one season. Not many series manage that.

1) Avatar: The Last Airbender

Image via Nickelodeon

While live-action fantasy shows of the 2000s often show their age, that’s not the case for Avatar: The Last Airbender. In fact, the Nickelodeon show holds up almost flawlessly. The animation style remains impressive, and the series’ themes are still relevant. It handles difficult subject matter well, too, making it a fantasy show that was ahead of its time. Its consistent undercurrent of hope and use of humor to criticize real problems wouldn’t work as well in live-action. (Netflix’s adaptation proves how hard it is pull off in that medium.) Avatar: The Last Airbender‘s elemental magic and the action that stems from it also benefit from its animated format. It’s one of the best examples of how well animation suits fantasy.

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