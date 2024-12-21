Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Peacock in January 2025

New Year’s Day is fast approaching! Not only can we see 2025 on the horizon, but the end of December also means that a new month is about to begin, so most of your favorite streaming services are preparing a lineup overhaul. Peacock is no exception, and the NBCUniversal service will be rolling out a bunch of new movies and TV shows over the next several weeks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Things are kicking off in a big way on January 1st, with the addition of dozens and dozens of popular films. Peacock will be celebrating New Year’s Day with the arrival of films like Beetlejuice, Uncle Buck, Twister, Predator, The Breakfast Club, the first three Kung Fu Panda movies, and all three Men in Black films.

Easily the biggest title coming to Peacock in January is The Traitors. The Emmy-winning reality competition will be returning for its third season on January 9th, debuting with a three-episode premiere.

You can check out the full lineup of Peacock’s January additions below!

January 1st

The Day Drinking with Seth Meyers New Year’s Special (NBC)

The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration 2025

10 Things I Hate About You

After Earth

Alabama Moon

Alien

Alien vs. Predator

Aliens

Always Amore

Anita

Atlas Shrugged: Part 1

Atlas Shrugged: Part 2

Atlas Shrugged: Part 3

Attack The Block

The Bad Guys

The Bank Job

Battleship

The Beach House

Beauty Shop

Beetlejuice

The Boy Next Door

The Breakfast Club

Children of Men

The Christmas House

Chronicle Mysteries: Recovered

The Chronicles of Riddick

Clear Cut

Conan The Barbarian

Couples Retreat

Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle To Die For

The Crucifixion

Dark Tide

Darrow & Darrow Pilot

Date With Love

Death At A Funeral (2010)

The Devil’s Workshop

Duke

Escape Plan

Escape Plan 2: Hades

Escape Plan: The Extractors

Everest

Fargo (1996)

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades Of Grey

Friday Night Lights

Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers

Heart of the Matter

I Can Do Bad All By Myself

Insidious

Insidious: Chapter 2

Insidious: Chapter 3

The Interview (2014)

Jingle Bell Bride

The Karate Kid (2010)

Kick Ass

Knocked Up

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Kung Fu Panda 3

The Last Exorcism

The Lost Valentine

The Magnificent Seven (2016)

Men In Black

Men In Black II

Men In Black 3

Merry & Bright

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Pineapple Express

Pitch Black

Predator

Predators

R.I.P.D

Real Steel

Red Dragon

Retreat To You

Riddick

The Ring

Robin Hood

Running On Empty

Self/Less

Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen

Signed, Sealed, Delivered For Christmas

Source Code

Southpaw

State Of Play

Step Brothers

Stomp The Yard

Strictly Confidential

Submergence

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby

To The Stars

Training Day

Twister

Two Scoops Of Italy

Uncle Buck

Valentine Ever After

The Vatican Tapes

The Wedding Ringer

The Weekend

Window Wonderland

The Wolf Man (1941)

The Wolfman (2010)

You’re Next

January 2nd

Lockerbie: A Search For Truth, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

Inspired by the true-life story, on December 21, 1988, 259 passengers and crew were killed when Pan Am Flight 103 exploded over Lockerbie 38 minutes after take-off, with a further 11 residents losing their life as the plane came down over the quiet, Scottish town. In the wake of the disaster and his daughter’s death, Dr Jim Swire (Firth), is nominated spokesperson for the UK victims’ families, who have united to demand truth and justice. Traveling across continents and political divides, Jim embarks on a relentless journey that not only jeopardizes his stability, family and life, but completely overturns his trust in the justice system. As the truth shifts under Jim’s feet, his view of the world is left forever changed. Exploring events from the disaster and its aftermath, Lockerbie: A Search For Truth provides an intimate account of a man, a husband, and a father who risks everything in memory of his daughter and the unflinching pursuit of truth and justice.

January 3rd

Millennial Money, Season 2 (CNBC)

Southern Hospitality, Season 3 – Premiere (Bravo)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

January 5th

Love of The Irish

January 6th

When Calls The Heart, Season 12 – Premiere (Hallmark)

January 7th

Snapped, Season 35 – Premiere (Oxygen)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 22 – Premiere (Bravo)

January 8th

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)

Deal or No Deal Island After Show, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

January 9th

The Traitors, Season 3 – Premiere, 3 Episodes (Peacock Original)

Emmy Award-winning series The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. The entertainment industry’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor (or Traitors) makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

January 10th

The Jane Mysteries: A Deadly Prescription

January 12th

Polar Opposites

January 13th

Critics Choice Awards 2025 (E!)

Needle In A Timestack

Una Maid En Manhattan, Season 1 (Telemundo)

January 14th

Brilliant Minds, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy is a raw, exclusive look at Sean Combs long before he was known as Puff or Diddy. Featuring never-before-seen footage and stories from those who know him best, Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy delves into his childhood, rise to fame, and recent criminal allegations, challenging viewers to rethink everything they thought they knew about the mogul behind the music—and the mugshot.

January 15th

Love Island All Stars, Season 2 – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)* – new episodes daily

A group of famous Love Island All Stars returns to paradise for the first time, hoping to get another shot at finding love.

January 16th

Nymphomaniac Volume I

Nymphomaniac Volume II

The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City, Season 1 – Finale, Uncensored & Extended (Bravo)

Here Come the Irish, Season 1 – New Episode, 30 min (Peacock Original)

Here Come The Irish offers an in-depth look at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team, exploring their lives on and off the field. On the field, witness the intense training regimens, strategic game preparations, and the electrifying atmosphere of game days. Off the field, the series delves into the academic commitments, personal stories, and the motivation to be college football’s best. Through exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and a deep dive into the rich history of Notre Dame football, this series paints a comprehensive picture of the dedication, perseverance, and spirit that define this legendary program.

SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, Season 1 – Premiere, 4 Episodes (Peacock Original)

SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night is a four-part docuseries honoring the legacy of SNL, with over 60 contributors, including SNL alumni, and covering decades of SNL history. Spotlighting some of the show’s most iconic elements, each episode delves into the rich history of SNL and pulls back the curtain on the audition process, the writers’ room, the fan favorite “More Cowbell” sketch and the pivotal season 11.

Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue, Season 1 – Premiere, 7 Episodes (Peacock Original)

Mateo, Mei Lin, Frost and Kawhi are four kids living together at The Sanctuary, a beautiful nature preserve, who form the Mekbots Animal Rescue team to showcase their love for animals and their unique powers. In their Mek Jet HQ, these little heroes travel all over the world to rescue animals, from bison and baby gorillas, to pink dolphins and speedy lions.

The Traitors, Season 3 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

January 17th

Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure Of Foggy Mountain

Till

January 19th

Chasing Gold: Milan Cortina 2026, Season 1 (NBC)

The Perfect Setting

January 20th

Presidential Inauguration

January 23rd

Dame Chocolate, Season 1 (Telemundo)

The Traitors, Season 3 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 – Reunion Part 1, Uncensored & Extended (Bravo)

January 26th

My Argentine Heart

January 27th

Sistas, Season 1-5 (BET)

January 28th

A Plan To Kill (Oxygen)

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 5 – Finale (Bravo)

January 30th

The Traitors, Season 3 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 – Reunion Part 2, Uncensored & Extended (Bravo)