Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Peacock in January 2025

New Year’s Day is fast approaching! Not only can we see 2025 on the horizon, but the end of December also means that a new month is about to begin, so most of your favorite streaming services are preparing a lineup overhaul. Peacock is no exception, and the NBCUniversal service will be rolling out a bunch of new movies and TV shows over the next several weeks.
Things are kicking off in a big way on January 1st, with the addition of dozens and dozens of popular films. Peacock will be celebrating New Year’s Day with the arrival of films like Beetlejuice, Uncle Buck, Twister, Predator, The Breakfast Club, the first three Kung Fu Panda movies, and all three Men in Black films.
Easily the biggest title coming to Peacock in January is The Traitors. The Emmy-winning reality competition will be returning for its third season on January 9th, debuting with a three-episode premiere.
You can check out the full lineup of Peacock’s January additions below!
January 1st
The Day Drinking with Seth Meyers New Year’s Special (NBC)
The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration 2025
10 Things I Hate About You
After Earth
Alabama Moon
Alien
Alien vs. Predator
Aliens
Always Amore
Anita
Atlas Shrugged: Part 1
Atlas Shrugged: Part 2
Atlas Shrugged: Part 3
Attack The Block
The Bad Guys
The Bank Job
Battleship
The Beach House
Beauty Shop
Beetlejuice
The Boy Next Door
The Breakfast Club
Children of Men
The Christmas House
Chronicle Mysteries: Recovered
The Chronicles of Riddick
Clear Cut
Conan The Barbarian
Couples Retreat
Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle To Die For
The Crucifixion
Dark Tide
Darrow & Darrow Pilot
Date With Love
Death At A Funeral (2010)
The Devil’s Workshop
Duke
Escape Plan
Escape Plan 2: Hades
Escape Plan: The Extractors
Everest
Fargo (1996)
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Freed
Fifty Shades Of Grey
Friday Night Lights
Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers
Heart of the Matter
I Can Do Bad All By Myself
Insidious
Insidious: Chapter 2
Insidious: Chapter 3
The Interview (2014)
Jingle Bell Bride
The Karate Kid (2010)
Kick Ass
Knocked Up
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Kung Fu Panda 3
The Last Exorcism
The Lost Valentine
The Magnificent Seven (2016)
Men In Black
Men In Black II
Men In Black 3
Merry & Bright
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Pineapple Express
Pitch Black
Predator
Predators
R.I.P.D
Real Steel
Red Dragon
Retreat To You
Riddick
The Ring
Robin Hood
Running On Empty
Self/Less
Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen
Signed, Sealed, Delivered For Christmas
Source Code
Southpaw
State Of Play
Step Brothers
Stomp The Yard
Strictly Confidential
Submergence
Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby
To The Stars
Training Day
Twister
Two Scoops Of Italy
Uncle Buck
Valentine Ever After
The Vatican Tapes
The Wedding Ringer
The Weekend
Window Wonderland
The Wolf Man (1941)
The Wolfman (2010)
You’re Next
January 2nd
Lockerbie: A Search For Truth, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Inspired by the true-life story, on December 21, 1988, 259 passengers and crew were killed when Pan Am Flight 103 exploded over Lockerbie 38 minutes after take-off, with a further 11 residents losing their life as the plane came down over the quiet, Scottish town. In the wake of the disaster and his daughter’s death, Dr Jim Swire (Firth), is nominated spokesperson for the UK victims’ families, who have united to demand truth and justice. Traveling across continents and political divides, Jim embarks on a relentless journey that not only jeopardizes his stability, family and life, but completely overturns his trust in the justice system. As the truth shifts under Jim’s feet, his view of the world is left forever changed. Exploring events from the disaster and its aftermath, Lockerbie: A Search For Truth provides an intimate account of a man, a husband, and a father who risks everything in memory of his daughter and the unflinching pursuit of truth and justice.
January 3rd
Millennial Money, Season 2 (CNBC)
Southern Hospitality, Season 3 – Premiere (Bravo)
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3
January 5th
Love of The Irish
January 6th
When Calls The Heart, Season 12 – Premiere (Hallmark)
January 7th
Snapped, Season 35 – Premiere (Oxygen)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 22 – Premiere (Bravo)
January 8th
Deal or No Deal Island, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)
Deal or No Deal Island After Show, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
January 9th
The Traitors, Season 3 – Premiere, 3 Episodes (Peacock Original)
Emmy Award-winning series The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. The entertainment industry’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor (or Traitors) makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.
January 10th
The Jane Mysteries: A Deadly Prescription
January 12th
Polar Opposites
January 13th
Critics Choice Awards 2025 (E!)
Needle In A Timestack
Una Maid En Manhattan, Season 1 (Telemundo)
January 14th
Brilliant Minds, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy is a raw, exclusive look at Sean Combs long before he was known as Puff or Diddy. Featuring never-before-seen footage and stories from those who know him best, Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy delves into his childhood, rise to fame, and recent criminal allegations, challenging viewers to rethink everything they thought they knew about the mogul behind the music—and the mugshot.
January 15th
Love Island All Stars, Season 2 – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)* – new episodes daily
A group of famous Love Island All Stars returns to paradise for the first time, hoping to get another shot at finding love.
January 16th
Nymphomaniac Volume I
Nymphomaniac Volume II
The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City, Season 1 – Finale, Uncensored & Extended (Bravo)
Here Come the Irish, Season 1 – New Episode, 30 min (Peacock Original)
Here Come The Irish offers an in-depth look at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team, exploring their lives on and off the field. On the field, witness the intense training regimens, strategic game preparations, and the electrifying atmosphere of game days. Off the field, the series delves into the academic commitments, personal stories, and the motivation to be college football’s best. Through exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and a deep dive into the rich history of Notre Dame football, this series paints a comprehensive picture of the dedication, perseverance, and spirit that define this legendary program.
SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, Season 1 – Premiere, 4 Episodes (Peacock Original)
SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night is a four-part docuseries honoring the legacy of SNL, with over 60 contributors, including SNL alumni, and covering decades of SNL history. Spotlighting some of the show’s most iconic elements, each episode delves into the rich history of SNL and pulls back the curtain on the audition process, the writers’ room, the fan favorite “More Cowbell” sketch and the pivotal season 11.
Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue, Season 1 – Premiere, 7 Episodes (Peacock Original)
Mateo, Mei Lin, Frost and Kawhi are four kids living together at The Sanctuary, a beautiful nature preserve, who form the Mekbots Animal Rescue team to showcase their love for animals and their unique powers. In their Mek Jet HQ, these little heroes travel all over the world to rescue animals, from bison and baby gorillas, to pink dolphins and speedy lions.
The Traitors, Season 3 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
January 17th
Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure Of Foggy Mountain
Till
January 19th
Chasing Gold: Milan Cortina 2026, Season 1 (NBC)
The Perfect Setting
January 20th
Presidential Inauguration
January 23rd
Dame Chocolate, Season 1 (Telemundo)
The Traitors, Season 3 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 – Reunion Part 1, Uncensored & Extended (Bravo)
January 26th
My Argentine Heart
January 27th
Sistas, Season 1-5 (BET)
January 28th
A Plan To Kill (Oxygen)
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 5 – Finale (Bravo)
January 30th
The Traitors, Season 3 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 – Reunion Part 2, Uncensored & Extended (Bravo)