Every Movie & TV Show Coming to Netflix This Week (October 13th)

As a new week begins, Netflix prepares to kick off a span of five consecutive days of new additions to its streaming lineup. Monday won’t bring any additional movies or TV shows to Netflix, but every day from Tuesday to Saturday will see at least something new arrive on the streamer for subscribers to check out.

Early on in the week, Netflix users that enjoy animation will get a treat in the form of highly anticipated video game adaptation Splinter Cell: Deathwatch. Every episode of the thriller’s first season arrives on Tuesday, October 14th.

Thursday will see The Diplomat return for its third season on Netflix, while Friday will bring multiple movies in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise to the service. You can check out the full list of this week’s Netflix additions below!

Tuesday, October 14th

Everybody Loves Me When I’m Dead (TH) — NETFLIX FILM

Two bank employees steal a fortune from a dead client’s account, and unwittingly provoke a group of ruthless criminals, who want the money back.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch — NETFLIX SERIES

In the shadowy world of espionage, Sam Fisher is a rumor and a legend. Pulled back into action, he must help a new recruit unravel a global conspiracy.

Wednesday, October 15th

Held Hostage in My House

Taken in Plain Sight

Inside Furioza (PL) — NETFLIX FILM

In the wake of murder, new Furioza leader Golden claims the reins of his violent and formidable hooligan gang and takes on a new focus across borders.

No One Saw Us Leave (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

Amid divorce, a mother faces stigma and a painful separation when her husband takes her kids in a conflict that shapes her life. Inspired by a true story.

Six Kings Slam 2025 — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

The world’s top-ranked players take the court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for a star-studded tennis showcase with ultimate bragging rights on the line.

Thursday, October 16th

The A-Team

Confessions of a Shopaholic

The Diplomat: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Caught in a whirlwind of crisis diplomacy, Kate must navigate a fragile new administration and a deadly threat with world-shaping consequences.

Romantics Anonymous (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

A brilliant chocolatier who’s afraid of making eye contact meets an heir who can’t touch others — but somehow, they’re immune to each other.

Starting 5: Season 2 — NETFLIX SPORT SERIES

This riveting series follows Jaylen Brown, Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Haliburton and James Harden throughout the 2024-25 NBA season.

The Time That Remains (PH) — NETFLIX FILM

Surrounded by a string of deaths, an older woman relives her romance with a mysterious, ageless lover as an inspector closes in on their dark secret.

Friday, October 17th

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

27 Nights (AR) — NETFLIX FILM

When a woman is admitted by her daughters to a psychiatric clinic for her carefree ways, an expert must judge if she is ill or simply wants to enjoy life.

Good News (KR) — NETFLIX FILM

When hijackers seize a Japanese flight and demand to fly to Pyongyang, a mysterious mastermind hatches a zany scheme to reroute the plane to Seoul.

The Perfect Neighbor — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Using bodycam footage from dozens of police visits, The Perfect Neighbor bears witness to a tight-knit community navigating one neighbor’s relentless harassment. But her hostility takes a sinister turn when it escalates into a fatal crime.

She Walks in Darkness (ES) — NETFLIX FILM

A young agent leaves everything behind to pose as a member of ETA, risking her life to uncover the terrorists’ hideouts in the south of France.

Turn of the Tide: Season 2 (PT) — NETFLIX SERIES

Rabo de Peixe is no longer the same. As old friends and enemies return to find a shift in power, new contenders emerge for control of the drug trade.

Turn of the Tide: The Surreal Story of Rabo de Peixe (PT) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In June 2001, hundreds of kilos of cocaine washed up in a Portuguese village. This gripping documentary reveals the long-lasting impact on the community.

The Twits — NETFLIX FAMILY

When the meanest, nastiest villains pull a trick to take over their town, two brave children team up with a family of magical animals to bring them down.

Saturday, October 18th

Don’t Say a Word