Every Movie & TV Show Coming to Netflix This Week (October 13th)

As a new week begins, Netflix prepares to kick off a span of five consecutive days of new additions to its streaming lineup. Monday won’t bring any additional movies or TV shows to Netflix, but every day from Tuesday to Saturday will see at least something new arrive on the streamer for subscribers to check out.
Early on in the week, Netflix users that enjoy animation will get a treat in the form of highly anticipated video game adaptation Splinter Cell: Deathwatch. Every episode of the thriller’s first season arrives on Tuesday, October 14th.
Thursday will see The Diplomat return for its third season on Netflix, while Friday will bring multiple movies in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise to the service. You can check out the full list of this week’s Netflix additions below!
Tuesday, October 14th
Everybody Loves Me When I’m Dead (TH) — NETFLIX FILM
Two bank employees steal a fortune from a dead client’s account, and unwittingly provoke a group of ruthless criminals, who want the money back.
Splinter Cell: Deathwatch — NETFLIX SERIES
In the shadowy world of espionage, Sam Fisher is a rumor and a legend. Pulled back into action, he must help a new recruit unravel a global conspiracy.
Wednesday, October 15th
Held Hostage in My House
Taken in Plain Sight
Inside Furioza (PL) — NETFLIX FILM
In the wake of murder, new Furioza leader Golden claims the reins of his violent and formidable hooligan gang and takes on a new focus across borders.
No One Saw Us Leave (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
Amid divorce, a mother faces stigma and a painful separation when her husband takes her kids in a conflict that shapes her life. Inspired by a true story.
Six Kings Slam 2025 — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
The world’s top-ranked players take the court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for a star-studded tennis showcase with ultimate bragging rights on the line.
Thursday, October 16th
The A-Team
Confessions of a Shopaholic
The Diplomat: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Caught in a whirlwind of crisis diplomacy, Kate must navigate a fragile new administration and a deadly threat with world-shaping consequences.
Romantics Anonymous (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
A brilliant chocolatier who’s afraid of making eye contact meets an heir who can’t touch others — but somehow, they’re immune to each other.
Starting 5: Season 2 — NETFLIX SPORT SERIES
This riveting series follows Jaylen Brown, Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Haliburton and James Harden throughout the 2024-25 NBA season.
The Time That Remains (PH) — NETFLIX FILM
Surrounded by a string of deaths, an older woman relives her romance with a mysterious, ageless lover as an inspector closes in on their dark secret.
Friday, October 17th
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
27 Nights (AR) — NETFLIX FILM
When a woman is admitted by her daughters to a psychiatric clinic for her carefree ways, an expert must judge if she is ill or simply wants to enjoy life.
Good News (KR) — NETFLIX FILM
When hijackers seize a Japanese flight and demand to fly to Pyongyang, a mysterious mastermind hatches a zany scheme to reroute the plane to Seoul.
The Perfect Neighbor — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Using bodycam footage from dozens of police visits, The Perfect Neighbor bears witness to a tight-knit community navigating one neighbor’s relentless harassment. But her hostility takes a sinister turn when it escalates into a fatal crime.
She Walks in Darkness (ES) — NETFLIX FILM
A young agent leaves everything behind to pose as a member of ETA, risking her life to uncover the terrorists’ hideouts in the south of France.
Turn of the Tide: Season 2 (PT) — NETFLIX SERIES
Rabo de Peixe is no longer the same. As old friends and enemies return to find a shift in power, new contenders emerge for control of the drug trade.
Turn of the Tide: The Surreal Story of Rabo de Peixe (PT) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
In June 2001, hundreds of kilos of cocaine washed up in a Portuguese village. This gripping documentary reveals the long-lasting impact on the community.
The Twits — NETFLIX FAMILY
When the meanest, nastiest villains pull a trick to take over their town, two brave children team up with a family of magical animals to bring them down.
Saturday, October 18th
Don’t Say a Word