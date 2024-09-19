Eight more actors are going into the Spider-Verse. MGM+ and Prime Video's Spider-Noir series — which stars Nicolas Cage as a version of the hard-boiled Spider-Man he voiced in 2018's Oscar-winning animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — has added Lukas Haas (Inception), Cameron Britton (Mindhunter), Cary Christopher (Days of Our Lives), Michael Kostroff (Luke Cage), Scott MacArthur (The Righteous Gemstones), Joe Massingill (Barry), Whitney Rice (Jury Duty), and Amanda Schull (Suits) in recurring roles. Deadline first reported the news.

Noir tells the story of an aging and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city's one and only superhero. Lamorne Morris (New Girl) will play Robbie Robertson opposite Cage and a cast that includes series regulars Abraham Popoola (The Marvels), Li Jun Li (Evil), and Brendan Gleeson (Joker: Folie à Deux) in undisclosed roles.

(Photo: Top L-R: Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff

Bottom L-R: Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull )

In the comics, Spider-Man Noir is the Peter Parker of Earth-90214, a gun-toting, gang-busting investigative reporter turned black-clad vigilante who fights organized crime and corruption as The Spider-Man. The four-issue Spider-Man Noir by writers David Hine (Daredevil: Redemption) and Fabrice Sapolsky (Image's One-Hit Wonder) and artist Carmine Di Giandomenico (All-New X-Factor) pit The Spider-Man against mob boss Norman "The Goblin" Osborn and his gang, which included the Enforcers — Fancy Dan, Ox, and Montana — and the Goblin's carnie cronies Kraven (a former animal trainer), the Vulture (an animalistic freak show cannibal), and the Chameleon (a master of disguise).

The 2009-2010 sequel series, Spider-Man Noir: Eyes Without a Face, similarly reimagined the masked Crime Master as a human trafficker of abducted African Americans, the granite-skinned Sandman as a mob enforcer, Felicia Hardy as the femme fatale owner of The Black Cat speakeasy, and Dr. Otto Octavius as a biologist who conducted human experiments funded by Nazi Germany.

Emmy Award-winning director Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) is directing the live-action adaptation and will executive produce the first two episodes. Oren Uziel (The Lost City, 22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel's The Punisher, Shantaram), who serve as co-showrunners and executive producers, developed the series with the Academy Award-winning team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal, who will also serve as executive producers. Spider-Noir will debut domestically on MGM+'s linear channel, then globally on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories in 2025.