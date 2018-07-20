Everything Leaving Hulu in August

In order to make room for its cache of new titles coming in August, streaming platform Hulu will be pulling several TV shows and movies from its library on Aug. 31.
Although August will see a record number of new titles being added, Hulu will also sadly be saying goodbye to several fan-favorite TV shows and movies, meaning that subscribers should get their last watches in before they are gone for good.
Among the unfortunate titles to get the ax next month are Oscar winners A Beautiful Mind, Brokeback Mountain, and Rain Man, while favorites like Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s Baby Mama and musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.
1492: Conquest of Paradise
2 Days in the Valley
52 Pick-Up
A Beautiful Mind
A Guy Thing
Across the Universe
Analyze This
Analyze That
Baby Mama
Bad Influence
Barnyard
Beer for my Horse
Blue Like Jazz
Bowfinger
Brokeback Mountain
The Brothers Grimm
The ‘Burbs
Chinese Box
Clue
Criminal Law
Dead Man Walking
Doctor Dolittle
Drive Me Crazy
Drop Zone
East is East
End of Days
Escape from Alcatraz
Event Horizon
Fatal Instinct
The Frozen Ground
Hard Rain
Hellboy
Hot Boyz
House of D
Immigration Tango
Into the West
Men with Brooms
Mindhunters
Mr. Majestyk
Mutant Species
My Left Foot
Nanny Mcphee
Nurse 3D
Over the Top
Panic
Prancer
Primal Fear
Rain Man
Remember the Goal
Restoration
Revenge of the Pink Panther
Spawn
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Tamara
Trainspotting
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
What to Watch in August
Although Hulu is saying goodbye to more than 50 titles, the streaming platform still boasts a packed library with tons of fan-favorite titles and TV series and movies worth binge-watching.
Castle Rock
Hulu’s new original series Castle Rock takes audiences to Castle Rock, Maine, a fictional town that has served as the setting for several of Stephen King’s books.
The series, from producer J.J. Abrams and King, follows Henry Deaver as he returns to his hometown of Castle Rock after he receives a request to present a habeas corpus for a prisoner at Shawshank State Prison. Upon returning home after an 11 year absence, Deaver reconnects with old family friends, and neighbors, but his own secret is threatened to be revealed.
Castle Rock began streaming on July 25.