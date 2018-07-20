Everything Leaving Hulu in August

In order to make room for its cache of new titles coming in August, streaming platform Hulu will be pulling several TV shows and movies from its library on Aug. 31.

Although August will see a record number of new titles being added, Hulu will also sadly be saying goodbye to several fan-favorite TV shows and movies, meaning that subscribers should get their last watches in before they are gone for good.

Among the unfortunate titles to get the ax next month are Oscar winners A Beautiful Mind, Brokeback Mountain, and Rain Man, while favorites like Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s Baby Mama and musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Keep scrolling to see everything leaving Hulu on Aug. 31.

1492: Conquest of Paradise

2 Days in the Valley

52 Pick-Up

A Beautiful Mind

A Guy Thing

Across the Universe

Analyze This

Analyze That

Baby Mama

Bad Influence

Barnyard

Beer for my Horse

Blue Like Jazz

Bowfinger

Brokeback Mountain

The Brothers Grimm

The ‘Burbs

Chinese Box

Clue

Criminal Law

Dead Man Walking

Doctor Dolittle

Drive Me Crazy

Drop Zone

East is East

End of Days

Escape from Alcatraz

Event Horizon

Fatal Instinct

The Frozen Ground

Hard Rain

Hellboy

Hot Boyz

House of D

Immigration Tango

Into the West

Men with Brooms

Mindhunters

Mr. Majestyk

Mutant Species

My Left Foot

Nanny Mcphee

Nurse 3D

Over the Top

Panic

Prancer

Primal Fear

Rain Man

Remember the Goal

Restoration

Revenge of the Pink Panther

Spawn

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Tamara

Trainspotting

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

What to Watch in August

Although Hulu is saying goodbye to more than 50 titles, the streaming platform still boasts a packed library with tons of fan-favorite titles and TV series and movies worth binge-watching.

Insecure Insecure

Castle Rock

Hulu’s new original series Castle Rock takes audiences to Castle Rock, Maine, a fictional town that has served as the setting for several of Stephen King’s books.



The series, from producer J.J. Abrams and King, follows Henry Deaver as he returns to his hometown of Castle Rock after he receives a request to present a habeas corpus for a prisoner at Shawshank State Prison. Upon returning home after an 11 year absence, Deaver reconnects with old family friends, and neighbors, but his own secret is threatened to be revealed.



Castle Rock began streaming on July 25.