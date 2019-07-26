Here’s Everything New Coming To Netflix This Weekend (July 26-28)

We’re just about to hit the weekend, and in addition to cookouts and hanging with friends some will want to spend some time sitting back and taking in some movies and TV. Luckily Netflix has you covered, and this weekend a whole new slew of television and film projects drop on the service. Some are new seasons of original Netflix shows while others are original Netflix film, though there are a few new additions that Netflix didn’t directly produce as well. Before you get to scheduling out your TV time here’s what recently hit the service.

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jerry Seinfeld’s roving talk show combines coffee, laughs and vintage cars into quirky, caffeine-fueled adventures with the sharpest minds in comedy.

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Fourth-grade friends George and Harold have a shared love of pranks and comic books — and turning their principal into an undies-wearing superhero.

La casa de papel: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Eight thieves take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain as a criminal mastermind manipulates the police to carry out his plan.

Last Chance U: INDY: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Netflix’s critically acclaimed, Emmy-nominated series Last Chance U returns to give viewers an intense, unfiltered look at the junior college football program at Independence Community College (ICC). Entering his third season with ICC and second season on Last Chance U, Coach Brown has assembled a team that looks sure to compete for a national championship, but a disastrous season on the field puts a spotlight on all of the ugliness of college football that winning tends to polish over. With some new and returning faces, this season captures the Pirates fall from grace that leaves the coaches and the town looking for change.

Queer Eye: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Fab Five are back in Kansas City, Missouri! Join Antoni, Bobby, Jonathan, Karamo and Tan for a new group of inspirational heroes, jaw-dropping makeovers and tons of happy tears!

SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac — NETFLIX ANIME

Sworn to protect the reincarnation of the goddess Athena, Seiya and the Knights of the Zodiac aid her in battle against those who seek to end mankind.

Typewriter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Typewriter is about a haunted house and a haunted book that stir the imagination of a group of young, wannabe ghost hunters, and a dog, determined to capture the ghost that plagues the notorious home in their neighbourhood in Goa. When a new family and their captivating daughter move into the haunted home, the crew finds it difficult to balance the demands of school and chores with the renewed urgency to capture the neighbourhood ghost before it is too late. (MC)

Inglourious Basterds

The Great Hack — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Explore how a data company named Cambridge Analytica came to symbolize the dark side of social media in the wake of the 2016 presidential election.

Another Life — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Another Life centers on astronaut Niko Breckinridge (Katee Sackhoff) who is focused on searching for alien intelligence. She leads a crew on a mission to explore the genesis of an alien artifact. As Niko and her young crew investigate, they face unimaginable danger on what might very well be a one-way mission. (MC)

Workin’ Moms: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kate, Frankie, Anne and, now, Ian grow up alongside their kids as they juggle toddlers, aging, work-life balance and tough relationship issues.

Boi

Directed by Jorge M. Fontana and stars Anatoly Chugunov, Miranda Gas, Macarena Gomez, Rachel Lascar, Andrew Lua, Pol Lopez, and Man Mourentan.

“As a young Catalan chauffeur drives two Chinese businessmen around Barcelona, he finds himself falling deeper into an illusory adventure.”

The Exception

Directed by David Leveaux and stars Lily James, Lois Alessandra, Jai Courtney, Karin Leclercq, Anton Lesser, Christopher Plummer, Aubeline Barbieux, and Janet McTeer.

“A German soldier tries to determine if the Dutch resistance has planted a spy to infiltrate the home of Kaiser Wilhelm in Holland during the onset of World War II, but falls for a young Jewish Dutch woman during his investigation.”

Girls With Balls

Directed by Olivier Afonso and stars Guillaume Canet, Dany Verissimo-Petit, Denis Lavant, Manon Azem, Tiphaine Daviot, Camille Razat, and Anne-Solenne Hatte.

Stranded in the woods and eyeballed by twisted hunters, members of a women’s volleyball team bump it up in the most dangerous game of their lives.

My First First Love

Stars Choi Ri, Michelle Fang, Chae-Yeon Jung, Jinyoung Jung, and Ji Soo.

Tae-o and his friends navigate the twists and turns of friendship and love, as they face new challenges in their relationships with one another.

The Son

Directed by Sebastian Schindel and stars Joaquin Furriel, Martina Gusman, Luciano Caceres, Heidi Toini, and Regina Lamm.

Lorenzo, a 50-year-old bohemian painter, is looking forward to the son he’ll have with his new wife. But during pregnancy she becomes obsessed with taking care of the baby, isolating it from the world and its father.

Orange Is the New Black

Created by Jenji Kohan and stars Taylor Schilling, Kate Mulgrew, Danielle Brooks, Dascha Polanco, Uzo Aduba, Selenis Leyva, Nick Sandow, Yael Stone, Taryn Manning, Adrienne C. Moore, Laura Prepon, Natasha Lyonne, Jackie Cruz, Jessica Pimentel, Laura Gomez, Michael Harney, Laverne Cox, and more.

A privileged New Yorker ends up in a women’s prison when a past crime catches up with her in this Emmy-winning series from the creator of “Weeds.”

Sugar Rush

Stars Hunter March, Candace Nelson, and Adriano Zumbo.

Time’s the most important ingredient as teams race against the clock — and each other — to bake up the best-tasting sweets.

The Worst Witch

Stars Jenny Richardson, Bella Ramsey, Raquel Cassidy, Clare Higgins, Dagny Rollins, Shauna Shim, Tamara Smart, Wendy Craig, Philip Martin Brown, Megan Hughes, and more.

Armed with newfound confidence, Mildred returns to Cackle’s Academy, where her mother is joining the staff as the school’s first non-witch teacher.

The Croods

Directed by Kirk DeMicco and Chris Sanders, and stars Emma Stone, Nicolas Cage, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, and more.

“After their cave is destroyed, a caveman family must trek through an unfamiliar fantastical world with the help of an inventive boy.”