The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Photos Confirm MCU Debut of Sam Wilson's Sister

✖

The cast of Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series gets bigger and bigger as the project nears its Disney+ debut next month. Well, with production already complete, the cast isn't growing so much as our knowledge of it is. We already knew about returning MCU characters like Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, Sharon Carter, and Baron Zemo, as well as newcomers like U.S. Agent. Now, we also know for sure that Sam Wilson's sister, Sharon Wilson, will also be a part of the series, with Adepero Oduye taking on the role.

On Monday afternoon, Disney and Marvel released a batch of 10 brand new photos from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, most of which focused on the popular MCU characters played by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. The caption for the very last photo in the set, however, confirmed the identity of Oduye's Sarah Wilson.

Photos from the set of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier back in 2019 revealed the casting of Oduye, who had just appeared in When They See Us and Widows. Her character's identity has been kept a secret in the time since, but the information released by Disney this week confirms that Sarah will be on the show.

There's no telling exactly how Sarah Wilson will factor into the story of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, nor how many episodes will feature the character. In the comics, the loss of Sarah's husband causes Sam to take on a more prominent role in his sister's life, helping her with her son, Jody.

What we do know is that Marvel has long been great at keeping secrets when it comes to its stories and characters, a fact that has become even more evident throughout the first season of WandaVision. While some folks online got wind of Evan Peters appearing on the show thanks to a last-minute leak, the cast continues to tease some massive character reveals in the final two episodes of the show.

Are you looking forward to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Let us know in the comments!

The series premiere Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier arrives on Disney+ on March 19th.