7 Things We Need to See in Fallout Season 2

The adaptation of Fallout from a video game to a TV show was an ambitious undertaking for Prime Video. Created by Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, the Fallout series is also executive produced by Westworld‘s Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. The ever-popular video game franchise details a retro-futuristic United States ravaged by nuclear war two centuries earlier. Taking place across different locations and points in time, the Fallout games allow players to explore an open world full of mutated creatures, eerie ruins, and fascinating characters — from ghouls to vault-dwellers. The Prime Video series follows Lucy (Ella Purnell), Maximus (Aaron Moten), The Ghoul (Walton Goggins), and more characters as they uncover secrets of the vaults, the wasteland, and the war that started it all.

Fallout Season 1 served as a fantastic introduction to the world established in the games, and Season 2 could expand its adaptation by including many more creatures, weapons, and locations.

Deathclaws

Deathclaws appear throughout the Fallout video games and are enormous reptilian creatures genetically engineered by the U.S. government to take part in wars. Following the desolation of civilization, deathclaws survived in the wild, as players encounter the lethal beasts in various locations across the wasteland. Luckily, Wagner confirmed that deathclaws will appear in Fallout Season 2.

“We wanted to get Deathclaws [in Season 1], but we didn’t want to just throw it away,” he told TheWrap in April 2024. “It’s such a monumental piece. We want to save something for Season 2 to be able to do it properly, not just added on to the massive world-building we had to do already in Season 1. So Season 2, we’re very excited to finally tackle one of the most iconic elements of the games.”

The ferocious and terrifying nature of deathclaws makes them an excellent addition to the Fallout TV show. A giant gulper made a daunting entrance in Season 1, so a deathclaw makes sense in Season 2, as Maximus, the Brotherhood, Lucy, and The Ghoul are guaranteed to see more danger throughout their journeys. Moreover, the Fallout show’s already impressive visuals should translate well to the deathclaw, and the monsters will likely reach a new level of terrifying in the TV adaptation.

New Vegas

Prime Video’s Fallout series takes place in the Los Angeles area, making New Vegas just a short trip away. The central location of the 2010 game Fallout: New Vegas features a lively strip, which is home to casinos, technological advancement, and the mysterious ruler Mr. House. It’s entirely possible that Lucy, Maximus, Ghoul, or someone else will arrive in a later version of New Vegas in Fallout Season 2, and there are plenty of storytelling opportunities in the city. Given that Mr. House already made a brief appearance in Fallout Season 1, it would serve as a natural continuation to bring the show’s characters to New Vegas and reveal how the location’s status as an innovation hub and a pre-War symbol has developed in the years since Fallout: New Vegas.

In fact, Wagner has already revealed that Mr. House will take on a role in Fallout Season 2.

“Many of our lead characters are Vegas-bound,” he told Variety in June 2024. “Las Vegas in the world of Fallout is Robert House’s town. Robert House will be involved in Season 2.”

Super Mutants

Super mutants in Fallout derive from humans exposed to the Forced Evolutionary virus. In addition to their gigantic size and physical toughness, super mutants are also extremely resistant to radiation. Super mutants appear in every Fallout game, thus, it’s only a matter of time before they are introduced in the TV series. They could feature in the show as either friend or foe to the main characters. The special effects required to depict a super mutant would also be interesting to see.

More Weapon Types

The T-60 power armor was among the weapons introduced in Fallout Season 1. Still, there are so many more types of weapons from the games that haven’t been adapted to TV yet. Plasma weapons, especially, rank as one of the fan-favorite choices of personal defense in the games. The unique class of weapons takes on a variety of appearances throughout the Fallout franchise, and it would be interesting to see how the show creates its own version of the ultra-powered plasma rifles pistols, and more, in addition to normal guns.

Cazadores

Introduced in Fallout: New Vegas, the cazador is a mutated wasp that primarily resides in the Mojave Wasteland. Horrifying with their piercing red eyes and imposing yellow-orange wings, the massive flying insects are also incredibly deadly due to their venom. Making matters worse for potential victims, cazadores frequently travel in swarms.

Along with deathclaws, cazadores rank among Fallout‘s most frightening wild creatures, and they would make a great choice to incorporate into the show as it heads to New Vegas. Cazadores are a formidable threat in the wasteland due to their lethality and elusiveness, so whoever comes face to face with them could be in serious danger.

Synths & The Institute

The Institute exists as one of the main factions of 2015’s Fallout 4. Headquartered underground in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the scientific organization is responsible for the creation of synths — a class of sentient humanoid robots that begin to populate the world. It’s uncertain whether the Institute’s influence has reached California in the Fallout TV series, but at the very least, synths should be introduced in Season 2. The hyper-intelligent androids’ task of adapting to the outside world after their construction would function as a compelling narrative in the next season of Fallout, and a synth character could be introduced and developed similarly to The Ghoul’s story in Season 1.

The Crater of Atom & The Glowing Sea

The Crater of Atom represents ground zero of the nuclear detonation closest to Boston in Fallout 4. Worshipped by the Church of the Children of Atom, the site lies in the Glowing Sea, which remains the most irradiated location in any Fallout game. Given the show’s setting on the West Coast, it’s unlikely that the exact Crater of Atom and Glowing Sea featured in Fallout 4 will appear. Nonetheless, the series should aim to include an alternate version of the sites relative to other nuclear explosions. The Glowing Sea is widely considered one of the coolest locations in all of the Fallout games, and it presents a one-of-a-kind opportunity to create some eerie, yet stunning, visuals, as well as delve further into the Great War’s history and lasting impact on the Earth.

Fallout is available to stream on Prime Video.