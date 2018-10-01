‘Family Guy’: Brian Gets Married, but With a Dark Twist

Leading up to the season premiere of Family Guy, it was revealed that Brian would finally be tying the knot. His bride however, remained a mystery. That all changed when the show returned tonight and Brian said “I Do,” but the joyous occasion also came with an extremely dark twist.

WARNING: Major Spoilers ahead for the season premiere of Family Guy! Continue reading at your own risk…

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the beginning of the episode, Brian meets a woman named Jess at a bar and they immediately hit it off. After sleeping together, she admits to him that she has cancer and won’t have long to live. She also mentions she has a list of all sorts of sexual activities she wants to accomplish before she dies, and Brian vows to help her complete it.

Little does Brian know, that isn’t the only vow he’s going to make.

Later in the episode, Jess goes to the hospital and learns that she only has a couple of weeks left to live. Knowing that one of her biggest dreams is to get married, Brian proposes to Jess right there in the hospital. Since she isn’t going to be around for much longer, Brian figures that he’s simply helping a woman he likes fulfill her wishes.

However, things change at the wedding. Just after the marriage becomes official, a doctor comes into the church and informs Jess that she isn’t dying after all, and that her cancer has been cured. Suddenly, Brian realizes that he is in way over his head.

There’s even more to this story as the episode continues but just a heads up, it gets REALLY dark.

Once her cancer is gone, Jess begins to gain an enormous amount of weight, and reveals all sorts of disgusting habits that she had hidden from Brian before their marriage. On top of that, her mother and several cats also move in with them in their tiny apartment.

Brian is utterly miserable, and he wants a way out. That potential escape comes when he’s out at dinner with Jess and she begins to choke on her food. Instead of doing anything about it, Brian lets her choke and die, knowing he will finally be on his own once again.

At the very end of the episode, Brian is giving the eulogy at Jess’ funeral, when she shoots up out of her open casket and gasps for air. She’s apparently not dead after all, much to the surprise of her husband.

The story of Brian and Jess will continue in another new episode of Family Guy next Sunday evening on FOX.