Family Guy Sparks Shocking New Romance for Lois

Family Guy has been taking some big swings with Season 23 of the long running animated series so far, but the newest episode definitely shocked fans with a surprising new romance for Lois. Family Guy finally returned for its new season of episodes earlier this Spring, and fans have gotten to see the series pulling off some big events through the episodes thus far. Characters have been going through changes, there have been some big parodies of major TV shows and movies, and now it’s clear that the changes are far from over as Lois herself is going through a big shift.

Family Guy’s most recent seasons have been offering some great Lois stories as she has been taken to all kinds of new extremes, and what makes her compelling as a character in a wild show like this is the fact that she’s also willing to throw out her life in order to pursue a new obsession. That’s the case with the latest episode as while it starts out with Lois discovering self pleasure for the first real time, it ends with Lois fully dating Bonnie as she pursues a new life.

Lois Sparks New Romance With Bonnie in Family Guy

Family Guy Season 23 Episode 14 is titled “Cool Hand Lois” and begins with Lois being once again ignored by Peter, and listless about the current state of her life. After walking in on her son pleasuring himself, Lois is just confused about the idea of that overall. She explains she’s never done it (which does hilariously retcon all of the examples she’s had with the washing machine or other avenues in the past), and soon decides to start exploring her own body. Then becoming addicted to it, she meets Bonnie inside of a toy shop as the two start talking.

Due to Lois finally relieving all of her stress and getting rid of all the bitterness she’d held toward Bonnie through the years, she’s able to talk with Bonnie on a human level and realizes the two have a lot in common. This results in Lois confessing that she’s started dating Bonnie to the rest of the family, and Peter and the others just need to deal with it as Lois starts exploring this new side of her life to whatever new extent it goes. But that’s only the start of the twists.

What Happens With Lois and Bonnie?

Although Lois likes the idea of dating Bonnie and exploring a relationship together, it ultimately doesn’t work out as Lois doesn’t really like it when it comes down to doing the actual deed with one another. Explaining that the idea of it was more intriguing than the practice of it (with more blue language used for the concept, naturally), Lois ultimately returns to her life with the rest of the family. But Peter ended up needing to keep a huge secret.

Because of this surprising romance, Peter and Joe ended up connecting on an intimate level. Deciding to sleep with one another as a way to get back at their wives for getting together, the two end up going much further than Lois and Bonnie ever did. It’s a funny spin on everything introduced in the episode, and everything eventually returns back to the status quo by the episode’s end. There might have been some big moments through the season which have changed the characters, but this is likely not going to be one of those that hangs around in future episodes.