Family Guy Kills Surprise Character 18 Years After Their Debut

Family Guy is now continuing through Season 23 of the animated series this Spring, and the newest episode has surprisingly killed off a character nearly two decades after their debut. Deaths in Family Guy can be an interesting subject to discuss as while some of them are treated with reverence as they honor the voice actors who have since passed like Adam West’s Mayor Adam West or Carrie Fisher’s Angela, some of the characters are killed off as jokes or to move the story along like Mr. Weed in the early seasons. The latest death is more of the latter, but is still a rather big event.

Family Guy usually goes all out for its event episodes, and the same is the case for its full on take on HBO’s The White Lotus with “The Fat Lotus.” The episode sees the Griffin Family and their friends head to Bermuda to stay at the White Lotus, and is teased from the beginning that one character has mysteriously died. The look at the tiny coffin at the beginning teases that this might be Stewie, but it’s actually Bruce’s husband Jeffrey who had been torn into two pieces by a shark.

Who Dies In Family Guy Season 23?

Family Guy Season 23 Episode 13, “The Fat Lotus” opens with everyone crying over a tiny coffin and noting how tragic the death is. Flashing back a week earlier, Peter and the others go on a vacation to The White Lotus in Bermuda and it’s revealed that Bruce and his husband Jeffrey are two of the people who come to the hotel at the same time. Though most of the episode pushes the mystery towards Stewie as he gets closer to Bruce, Jeffrey and their new friend Dennis, it’s obviously going to have some kind of swerve before it comes to an end.

Stewie believes that he’ll be thrown into a volcano by Bruce and the others, but it’s soon revealed not to be the case as they just wanted to take a picture in front of it. On the ship ride back to the hotel, Jeffrey’s hat (that no one likes) flies off his head. Jumping into the ocean to chase after it, Jeffrey is attacked by a shark and torn in half. It’s then revealed that the tiny coffin at the beginning of the episode was only “Part 1 of 2” with the second half of the body getting its own coffin. Jeffrey has been killed nearly two decades after his first mention.

Who Is Jeffrey Anyway?

Jeffrey started off as an off-screen voice to bounce off of Bruce back in Season 6’s “Lois Kills Stewie.” He would share in Bruce’s shocked reactions for several seasons after, but soon made his onscreen appearance around Season 12. The more Jeffrey had been mentioned throughout the series, the bigger the role became. It started out with a friend who had a hilarious reaction with Bruce, to then becoming Bruce’s romantic interest. The two of them eventually cement their partnership by getting married in Season 19’s “Meg’s Wedding.”

The couple would then make a later appearance in “Fertilized Megg” as the two of them asked Meg to be their surrogate just last season, and now Jeffrey has died. It’s yet to be revealed as to whether or not Jeffrey has been fully killed off the series given his past with Bruce, but it’s likely going to stick given the event nature of the death. Family Guy tends to kill off its characters and keep them that way (outside of Brian of course), so it’s likely going to be the same case here. He’s even quickly replaced as Bruce moves on, so it’s Family Guy further driving the nails in the two tiny coffins.