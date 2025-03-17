Family Guy Introduces the Giant Chicken’s Son for Surprising New Romance

Family Guy Season 23 is now airing its new episodes each weekend with Fox, and the newest episode of the season has introduced a new member of the Giant Chicken’s family to take his rivalry with Peter to a whole new level. Family Guy has been experimenting quite a bit with the episodes seen this season thus far as Peter and the rest of the Griffin family have been taking on new adventures not seen before. This has ranged from the premiere adapting the Top Gun franchise, to episodes introducing new characters to shake up the character dynamics in fun new ways,

Family Guy Season 23 is keeping this trend alive with the newest episode, “The Chicken or the Meg” as it introduces Ernie the Giant Chicken’s now much older son, Nugget. When Meg signs up for a new reality television dating show where she and the other contestants try to romance one another in farm costumes, it turns out that she forms a rather deep connection with Nugget and the two start dating. But it shows a new side of the long standing rivalry between Peter and the Giant Chicken.

Family Guy Debuts the Giant Chicken’s Son

In Family Guy Season 23 Episode 5, “The Chicken or the Meg,” Meg gets onto a reality show named “Sex Farm” where the contestants hide in animal costumes to try and form a romantic connection anyway. She only connects with someone in a chicken costume, but she and the chicken are soon eliminated from the show. As the two prepare to head back to their real lives, Meg discovers this is the Giant Chicken’s son (named Nugget) and the two start dating for real while keeping it a secret from their fathers. When Peter finds out, he naturally tries to get Meg to stop dating Nugget.

Meg gets so mad at Peter for suggesting this that she goes to live with Nugget and the Giant Chicken’s family. This fuels the rivalry between Peter and the Giant Chicken once more, but there’s nothing Peter can really do about it as a physical altercation won’t solve the issue. But by the end of the episode, Meg breaks up with Nugget (citing that she still cares about her family) and it’s not long before things go back to normal. But this further expands the Giant Chicken’s family years after seeing them for the first time.

Family Guy Expands Its Character Roster

Family Guy is clearly looking in the vault for what characters to use for new stories lately. Much like the previous episode that brought back Fat Laughing Clapping Guy for a brief gag after 11 years, this episode ages up Ernie the Giant Chicken’s family after first introducing them in the Season 19 episode “Fecal Matters.” We had only seen his family when it was revealed that his wife had separated (while on his death bed), and his two children seemed fairly young at the time.

But with this new update to the world, Ernie now has a teenage son and a much younger child (along with his wife who he has since reconciled with). The Giant Chicken is Peter’s greatest rival throughout the series after giving him a bad coupon many years ago, and it’s clear by the end of this episode that their rivalry will never end. The two of them need their hate to fuel their respective lives, and now it’s even clearer that new stories can be mined from the rest of the family too.