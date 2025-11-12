Family Guy Season 24 Premiere Date Set With Fox (2026 Midseason Schedule Revealed)

Family Guy is gearing up for the premiere of a new season with FOX, and it has finally set a premiere date for Season 24 with the reveal of the network’s new schedule for the 2026 midseason. Family Guy has gone through a lot of shifts with FOX in the past couple of years. The adult animated series continues to be a pillar of FOX’s Animation Domination block programming, but it has been moved around for the rest of the schedule. It was taken off of Sunday evenings for a bit, before missing a year entirely. But now things have settled into its current rhythm.

Family Guy is back on Sunday evenings during the Midseason phase of FOX’s programming, and that was formerly a spot meant for shows that the network didn’t really have a lot of confidence in (or were trying to take up space while its main show prepared for their new seasons). Thanks to Family Guy now anchoring this schedule, FOX has confirmed that Season 24 of the animated series will be officially making its premiere on Sunday, February 15th at 9:30PM ET.

What to Know for Family Guy Season 24

Family Guy Season 24 will be making its debut with FOX on Sunday, February 15th at 9:30PM ET, but then will be taking its place in the normal schedule the next week after when it premieres at 8:00PM ET instead. It will also be joined by new episodes of Universal Basic Guys and a returning American Dad! (which is coming back to FOX after 12 long years of being on TBS). There are still a few questions as to how the rest of the midseason schedule will shake out as well as other potential new shows join the schedule moving forward.

Family Guy Season 24 teased some of its new episodes earlier this year as the animated series shared a new teaser trailer touting a new parody of The Lord of the Rings, Lois being able to understand Stewie and much more. With the animated series confirmed for four more seasons alongside The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers and American Dad!, it’s also going to be sticking around for quite a long while. It seems like even with this shift away from the Fall schedule and over to midseason, Family Guy is as strong as it ever has been.

Is Family Guy Even Good Anymore?

With a long running animated series like this, one of the biggest questions surrounding Family Guy in the modern day is whether or not it’s still as good as it was in the beginning. The series is still packed with laughs each season, but it has changed a great deal from when it first began. The animated series will even be crossing over its 450th episode milestone when it returns for its new season next year, and it’s likely going to real even more changes from here on out.

The quality that fans are looking for is still quite there even after all these years, too. There might be a few episodes here and there that don’t quite hit the mark, but then there are a lot of gems that really spark a response with fans. You’ll see new clips on social media pages and more that break out into a whole new audience, and we’re going to see that even more so in the coming years.

