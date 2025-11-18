Family Guy Takes on Hallmark Movies With New Christmas Special: Watch the Trailer

Family Guy is coming back to Hulu very soon with a new Christmas special for the year, and now fans have gotten the first look at what’s coming with a trailer that takes on Hallmark movies. Family Guy will be returning in full with its next big season of episodes next year, but thankfully there’s still quite a lot to enjoy from the franchise before the year comes to an end. Much like last year, Hulu is releasing two exclusive episodes for the holidays. With the Halloween episode coming last month, the next Christmas holiday special is coming our way next.

Family Guy’s new Christmas special for the year has now confirmed it will be releasing with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on November 28th, and to celebrate the streaming service has released the first look at what to expect from the new episode. Unlike the special we had gotten to see next year, Family Guy is going all out for the holiday with a new episode taking on all of the common tropes seen in the many holiday movies released by Hallmark each year. You can check it out in action below.

What to Know for Family Guy Christmas Special 2025

“Disney’s Hulu’s Family Guy’s Hallmark Channel’s Lifetime Familiar Holiday Movie” will be available for streaming on November 28th with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, and the characters have gotten a huge makeover for the occasion. The first set of holiday specials that released last year didn’t really feel like specials. They instead seemed like just regular episodes of the show that didn’t air as part of the usual season, but that’s clearly not the case this time around. After a successful Halloween special, it looks like this Christmas one is going to follow suit.

The new Christmas special is putting Peter and Lois in the role of the usual townie and ambitious woman changed during the season as seen during many of these Hallmark Christmas movies that we see in action every year. But there are a few missing characters who are not seen in the trailer, so it is going to be fun to see what kind of roles everyone else fits into. Luckily, it’s not going to be that far off from its premiere as we really only have to wait a little under two weeks until it streams.

When Does Family Guy Come Back for Season 24?

Family Guy will then be returning to FOX with a whole new season in 2026. The network has confirmed that Family Guy Season 24 will be officially premiering on Sunday, February 15th at 9:30PM ET. The animated series will be airing as part of FOX’s midseason schedule kicking off this February alongside Universal Basic Guys and a returning American Dad!. The show has been picked up for four new seasons in total, so fans have quite a lot more to enjoy from the show for the next few years.

It’s yet to be revealed if Family Guy will be providing Hulu with these exclusive holiday specials moving forward, but this is a good sign of things to come. It’s improved already by this trailer alone compared to the one released last year, and it seems like it’s being treated as an actual “special” that fans are going to want to seek out.

