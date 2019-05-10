Family Guy Pays Tribute To Adam West In Season Finale

Adam West is known by many for his portrayal of Batman in the Batman 1960’s television series, but in recent years he’s also become synonymous with Family Guy, and the show recently gave him a humorous tribute. West was featured several times on Family Guy as the city’s Mayor, and every time he showed up hilarity followed. It’s fitting then that the show recently gave him a comedic tribute, especially considering it is Peter who decides to do the video.

The family is looking for a way to honor Mayor West, and Brian suggests they rename James Woods High to Adam West High School, and everyone gets on board quickly, especially after listing all the reasons why James Woods is undeserving. While Brian goes to take care of it Peter says he’s going to make a video in honor of Mayor West, though being Peter, he somehow messes it up.

The video starts out well enough, with various clips of West to the Richard Marx song Right Here Waiting. We see Mayor West on his cell phone, rowing a raft on the carpet floor, collecting cats, and delivering a game of Stratego with his mouth. The thing is we also see clips of Peter making ridiculous shots with a basketball and celebrating for no reason, and as the tribute goes on it really justs becomes Peter doing so over and over again.

We’re pretty sure he forgot it was supposed to be a tribute, but it’s hilarious and surely something West would’ve appreciated. At least Brian holds up his side of the bargain, as the name of the school is officially changed by episode’s end.

You can check out the full clip above and the description below.

