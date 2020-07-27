Family Guy to Parody X-Men: Days of Future Past's Iconic Quicksilver Scene

✖

Family Guy is planning to parody the famous X-Men: Days of Future Past Quicksilver sequence. Seth MacFarlane's long-running animated sitcom will do its own skewed version of Quicksilver big high-speed run as part of the upcoming season 19 premiere on September 27th. To give fans (who are starving for content while on quarantine lockdown) a taste of what's to come, Family Guy and IGN are now letting viewers get a look at the X-Men-inspired gag. The scene features Chris Griffin coming home with a nasty sneeze, and Meg revealing her Quicksilver powers, as she uses super-speed to make the gross moment painful for her family in the funniest possible way:

X-Men: Days of Future Past introduced actor Evans Peters as Quicksilver, a mutant speedster that the X-Men needed for a difficult heist mission: breaking Magneto out of a maximum-security prison site. The heist of course goes sideways, and as Magneto, Xavier, Wolverine and Quicksilver are about to be gunned down by guards, the latter goes to work saving their bacon, by using super-speed to meddle with the physics of the entire room, knocking all the guards out, while making sure their bullets never hit their targets.

The Quicksilver sequence became iconic for the ambitious way that director Bryan Singer pulled it off (using extreme-flash lighting and high-frame-rate cameras), and how cool the finished result ended up looking onscreen. In fact, the moment (and Evan Peters) became such a fan-favorite standout that the sequel film X-Men: Apocalypse did another version of it as an ode to fans - but unfortunately, Quicksilver's luck ran out in Dark Phoenix, as Jean Grey's power easily overcame a super-speed attack and left Quicksilver with a crippling leg injury. Family Guys' recreation of the Quicksilver scene is spot-on, but the use of "Ode to My Family" by The Cranberries just takes the gag to another level. It at once echoes Meg's disdain for her cruel and dismissive family members, while echoing the similarly-ironic choice of song for the original Quicksilver scene, "Time In A Bottle" by Jim Croce (1973).

Evan Peters's time in the X-Men movies is now down, as the franchise moves to Marvel Studios for a reboot. Still, many fans consider his Quicksilver character and powers to be the clear winner over Aaron Taylor-Johnson's performance in Avengers: Age of Ultron. So there's that...

Family Guy season 19 premieres on September 27th.

