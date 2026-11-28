From black-and-white shows of the past to today’s CGI-fueled superhero series, science fiction has long been one of television’s most popular genres. Some become hits, like The Twilight Zone, while others remain cult classics, like Firefly. Sci-fi shows often struggle to gain an audience as they air, but will find new life on streaming in the years or even decades after.

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These are four underrated series that are must-watches for fans of the genre, and one has an active reboot campaign started by the cast.

4.) Warehouse 13 (2009-2014)

Warehouse 13 followed Secret Service Agents Mika Bering (Joanne Kelly) and Pete Lattimer (Eddie McClintock). The pair were assigned to Warehouse 13, a top secret facility under the command of a small government group known as the Regents charged with collecting and storing artifacts. Those artifacts were dangerous, possessing supernatural abilities that made them a great risk to the safety of those who encountered them. Under the command of warehouse caretaker Mrs. Frederic (CCH Pounder) and former NSA cryptographer Artie Nielsen (Saul Rubinek), and aided by ATF agent Steve Jinks (Aaron Ashmore) and hacker Claudia Donovan (Allison Scagliotti), the pair traveled the world to investigate cases of artifacts gone bad to bring them to the safety of the warehouse. It’s like The X-Files but for objects instead of people and much more clandestine.

The series ran for five seasons, comprising 65 episodes total from 2009-2014. The series had decent viewership and a cult following while it was on air, ending primarily due to its high budget, and the number of fans has only continued to grow as time has gone on. But it has never reached the viewership heights of some other sci-fi series, despite its fantastic storytelling and performances. It is a greatly underrated series that all genre fans should watch. It’s also great for history buffs too, as a large number of artifacts have direct connections to historic figures and events, or even are historic figures themselves, like famous author HG Wells.

3.) Dark Angel (2000-2002)

The only television series ever created by legendary filmmaker James Cameron in partnership with Charles H. Eglee, Dark Angel aired on Fox from October 2000 until May 2002. The series starred Jessica Alba in her breakout role as Max Guevara, a genetically enhanced transgenic supersoldier made at the top-secret military facility Manticore. She, along with a group of other transgenic children, escaped at the age of nine, spreading throughout the northwestern United States. Set in 2019 in a post-apocalyptic Seattle where all technology was wiped out by an EMP, a then 19-year-old Max worked as a bike messenger searching for her fellow escapees while hiding from the Manticore agents hunting them and forming a relationship with cyber-journalist Logan Cale.

Dark Angel ran for 43 episodes across two seasons. The series had strong viewership in its first season, averaging 10.4 million viewers per episode. In the second, the series moved to a new air time, which hurt audience numbers. It dropped to six million viewers per episode. The season also saw some criticism for some of its storylines. Together, that led to the series being cancelled by Fox after producers were originally told it was renewed. Regardless, the performances and the post-apocalyptic setting were consistently praised, and its cult fanbase remains strong, making Dark Angel an underrated must-watch.

2.) Eureka (2006-2012)

Set in the secret fictional town of Eureka somewhere in the Pacific Northwest, Eureka followed Sheriff Jack Carter (Colin Ferguson) as he solved problems created by the scientific geniuses that called the town home. Working for the company known as Global Dynamics, an advanced research facility overseen by the United States Department of Defense, they frequently invented new things that caused major problems for the safety of the town that Jack had to help fix. A deputy US Marshall, he arrived in town after his car crashed while transporting a fugitive (his teenage daughter Zoe, played by Jordan Danger), and ended up transferred there after the previous sheriff was crippled. Not a genius himself, he was chosen for his ability to connect with the strong personalities of Eureka’s geniuses and bring out-of-the-box thinking to the town’s insane problems.

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The series aired on Syfy for five seasons and 77 episodes (plus eight webisodes), and was set in the same universe as Warehouse 13. The two shows crossed over with one another a few times, and they also crossed over with the short-lived series Alphas. The series viewership numbers had their ups and downs, but the show was considered a hit throughout its run, with viewership in its fourth season higher than in the first. Despite that, Eureka was cancelled by Syfy while its 13-episode fifth season was still being filmed. Like its sister series Warehouse 13, this cancellation was due to the cost of production. Thankfully, one episode was added to give the series a proper conclusion. Bolstered by its awesome characters and entertaining stories, the show has maintained a cult following in the years since its end, making it a perfect addition to this list.

1.) Haven (2010-2015)

Another Syfy channel series, Haven was loosely based on Stephen King’s 2005 murder mystery novel The Colorado Kid. The series adapted its Maine setting, including some of its locations like the Grey Gull restaurant, and some of its characters like Vince Teague and Dave Bowie. But unlike the novel, the series is based heavily on supernatural elements. Every 27 years, the town of Haven experienced “The Troubles.” People developed supernatural abilities, which often turned dangerous. FBI agent Audrey Parker (Emily Rose) was sent to the town on a case, and ended up staying there and became involved with the local police as they investigated cases involving The Troubles alongside police officer Nathan Wuornos (Lucas Bryant) and local criminal turned restaurant owner Duke Crocker (Eric Balfour). She also found herself with personal links to the town, including to the murder of the Colorado Kid.

The series aired from 2010 to 2015 with five seasons and 78 episodes. It was cancelled prior to the second half of its fifth season airing due to a decline in ratings, but thankfully the crew behind the series had written the season as an end and gave it a proper conclusion, though it did leave things open for more if the opportunity presented itself. Since then, the series has been very popular on streaming, and now the cast wants it to return. During a panel at Twin City Comic Con, Rose, Bryant, and Balfour told the fans in attendance that they were ready to bring the series back. They were in talks with executive producer Shawn Piller, Stephen King, and the series writers and creators Jim Dunn and Sam Ernst to do it. But they needed to show fan support. A petition was launched in November 2025 and currently has just over 1,000 signatures. Haven was a fantastic series. It tells a complete and enthralling story, and it definitely deserves to return. But as is, it is a must-watch for sci-fi fans.

Are you a fan of any of these shows? Discuss them in the comments below.