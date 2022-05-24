Disney+ Releases Family Reboot Trailer

✖

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are collaborating with Disney+ to help overworked families with a new original series titled Family Reboot. The six-part series follows real families as they take a one-of-a-kind journey to reconnect, with a new trailer showing examples of how the parents and kids are so busy with school, work, clubs, and projects that they are finding it difficult to even eat meals together once a day. The June-debuting Family Reboot comes from executive producers Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Julian P. Hobbs, and Elli Hakami. The official trailer for Family Reboot packs some tender moments which are sure to tag at the heartstrings.

As part of the Family Reboot program, each family member packs a suitcase full of their belongings to head off on this new adventure for a week, where they will be matched with a coach to give them activities and games to play. The idea is this will help strengthen the bonds that have deteriorated over time of everyone doing their own thing. Plus, what helps keep the distractions at a minimum is everyone is forced to hand over their cellphones and other electronic devices.

Family Reboot follows families that have become so busy with their individual lives that they have lost touch with one another. In each episode, a family leaves their busy schedules, devices, and distractions behind for a week-long journey led by a Family Reboot guide focused on reconnecting and rebuilding their family bonds. They leave the journey completely "rebooted" — more connected, happier and ready to take on their busy lives at home again, but with an entirely new outlook.

Disney+ recently revealed the first look at the return of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The third season is expected to debut later this summer, and a new clip was released alongside the news that the show has already been renewed for a fourth season. The clip not only provides a look at what the series' cast and crew will be up to at the summer sleepaway camp of Camp Shadow Lake, but reveals the first footage of original High School Musical star Corbin Bleu on the series. Bleu, who previously played Chad Danforth across the High School Musical movies, will be portraying a fictionalized version of himself in the new season.

Family Reboot premieres June 15th and is produced by Milojo Productions and Talos Films. For Milojo Productions, Kelly Ripa, Mark Conseulos and Albert Bianchini are executive producers. Michael Halpern serves as director of development. For Talos Films, Julian P. Hobbs and Elli Hakami are executive producers. Catherine Pappas is executive producer and showrunner.