Fan-Favorite CBS Series Heading to Multiple Streaming Services Following Cancellation

Back in May, CBS cancelled All Rise, the Simone Missick-starring legal drama created by Greg Spottiswood that had run on the network for two seasons. The series ended up being saved by the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) where it will return for a 20-episode Season 3, but while fans wait for that third season of the beloved series, they now have two options to binge the first two seasons. Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise are now streaming on both HBO Max and Hulu as of December 1st.

In All Rise, Missick stars as Judge Lola Carmichael with the series focusing on the day-to-day happenings inside a courthouse and following the lives of the judges, prosecutors, and public defenders as they work with bailiffs, clerks, and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles. Missick will reprise her role as well as serve as executive producer when the series moves to OWN. Dee Harris-Lawrence will also return as showrunner and EP for the series. In addition to Missick, All Rise also stars Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lindsay Mendez, Marg Helgenberger, Lindsey Fort, Audrey Cross, and Reggie Lee.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“All Rise has been a great performer, achieving strong ratings and growing its share from season one to two,” Tina Perry, president of OWN said in a statement when the network picked up the series back in September (via Variety). “Featuring a strong character front and center, Judge Lola Carmichael’s story reflects our audience with powerful affirmation. A special thanks to Warner Bros. Television and our incredible showrunner and longtime partner Dee Harris-Lawrence. We can’t wait to get started on season three and bring this show back for long-standing and new fans alike.”

“We are incredibly thrilled that All Rise will be back in court, and we are so thankful to our great partners at OWN for ruling in favor of another season of this powerful drama,” Brett Paul, president of Warner Bros. Television added. “Dee Harris-Lawrence and the creative team have done an incredible job of telling important stories about timely subjects which have been brought to life by Simone Missick and the show’s outstanding ensemble cast. We can’t wait for audiences to see what the All Rise team has in store for season three. And we are also grateful to our partners at HBO Max and Hulu, without whose support this would not be possible.”

The first two seasons of All Rise are now streaming on both HBO Max and Hulu.