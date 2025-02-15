Fan-Favorite Image Comics Horror Series Getting Adaptation

Play video

Image Comics fans are set to see one of their favorites jump to the world of animation, and the team behind Netflix’s hit series Big Mouth is at the helm. Image’s horror series Nights is being developed for an animated series (via THR), and Big Mouth studio Titmouse is bringing the series to reality. Making the announcement even better is that Nights writer Wyatt Kennedy and artist Luigi Formisano will also be involved in the project, so horror fans and fans of comics all have a reason to rejoice.

Nights successfully launched its first arc that was fittingly titled season one, but it remains to be seen if the show will adapt it straight up season for season or spread out the story a bit across multiple seasons as new issues are released.

Titmouse creative director Alexei Bochenek is excited to deliver fans an experience like he had when he used to stay up late and find himself glued to Toonami, and he called Nights a “generational experience in the making.”

“Reading it reminds me of when I used to stay up late watching FLCL at midnight on Toonami, having my mind blown not just by how dynamic it was, but by how seen it made me feel, a mirror to my whole self, good and bad, dreams and fears. If you know you know,” Bochenek said. “I want to bring that feeling back to the animation fans like me who have been chasing it ever since, and introduce a whole new audience to the experience of discovering themselves through a new show that they feel seen by and become huge champions of, too. That’s what Nights is.”

The realm of animation is a perfect one for Kennedy as well, and he revealed that he’s always looked at animation first for an adaptation as opposed to live-action. “From our earliest conversations, Alexei and his team immediately understood the soul of our strange little story, and their passionate collaborative spirit leaves me confident that we’re crafting something that fans of the book and newcomers alike will love,” Kennedy said.

As for the animated style of the show, Titmouse says the plan is to embrace the early 2000s look and feel of the comic, which takes place in 2003. Titmouse has created hit shows like Legend of Vox Machina, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and The Venture Bros., so they are quite adept at capturing a property’s personality with a sense of unique style, and that should follow suit with Nights.

In fact, Formisano revealed that some of his favorite shows are from Titmouse, so this couldn’t be a bigger dream pairing. “It’s a huge honor to work with a team who loves this story as much as Wyatt and I do, and I can’t wait for fans to see what we create together,” Formisano said.

There’s no word on a release date or window yet, but we’ll keep you posted. In the meantime you can catch up on Nights ahead of the show with Nights TP, Vol. 1, and you can find the official description right here.

“It’s 2003, supernatural creatures casually exist amongst humans, and America is made up of 31 states. Vince Okonma has lost his parents, moved in with his secret mercenary cousin and his video game-making roommate, and befriended “the greatest vampire who’s ever lived.” And that’s just the first 20 pages. From WYATT KENNEDY (BOLERO) and newcomer LUIGI FORMISANO, a new vision of urban gothic adventure starts here! Welcome to Florida, where the youth is wasted on the young… Collects NIGHTS #1-6″

Are you excited for Nights? Let us know in the comments