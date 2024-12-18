Hiro Mashima’s Farmagia Drops a New Trailer & Promo: Watch

Imagine if your mom grew powerful monsters on her FarmVille to fight an oppressive government instead of an endless wave of potatoes; that’s Farmagia! The video game, designed by Hiro Mashima of Fairy Tail and Edens Zero fame, was only released on November 1st, 2024, and quickly became a massive hit. An anime adaptation was simultaneously in the works by Studio Bridge. Ahead of its release in Japan and simulcast on Crunchyroll on January 10th, 2025, we’ve just got our best look yet at the brand-new anime adaptation.

Don’t let Farmagia‘s sim-like farming mechanics fool you, as the game is largely a war story about an evil mage establishing an oppressive regime to rule the world. The official synopsis released by Crunchyroll details the following,

“In Felicidad, farmers known as the Farmagia raise monsters under the peaceful rule of the Magus Diluculum. After the Magus passes, a power struggle erupts among forces using monsters to seize control. In the town of Centvelt, Farmagia Ten and his friends band together against the despotic new ruler, Glaza. Ten, his friends, and their home-grown monsters must stay strong to defend their freedom.”

Farmagia‘s Trailer Introduces the Main Characters

Just like the video game, the Farmagia anime will follow Ten and his group of friends, who go by the Dragons of Centvelt, as they set out to grow the strongest monsters and depose Felicidad’s new dictator. Ten will be voiced by Kohei Amasaki (Mobile Suit Gundam). Joining him on the journey are Arche (Ayane Sakura), Leii (Reio Tsuchida), Chica (Inori Minase), Emero (Hiro Shimono), Anzar (Takuya Sato), and Lookie-Loo (Atsumi Tanezaki). Ryusei Nakao (Dragonball Z) will voice the evil Glaza.

The cast is rounded out by Mikako Komatsu (Nares), Shigeru Chiba (Dentro), Koki Uchiyama (Manas), Tatsu Inada (L’Oreill), Yoko Hikasa (Lisan), Kanjiro Tsuda (Diluculum), Hiromichi Tezuka (Eeda), and Yuki Ishikari (Beeza). When the show’s release date was announced back in November, fans were treated to a stunning poster showcasing Ten and the Dragons of Centvelt.

Farmagia Trailer Unveils the New Ending Song

In addition to giving fans a close-up look at the key characters, the new trailer also unveiled the show’s end credits song. The Japanese heavy-rock trio Sokoninaru performs the song “miss-dystopia” for the show’s closing credits.

The Farmagia anime is helmed by Fairy Tail‘s Shinji Ishihira and co-directed by Toshihiko Sano (One Piece). The characters were adapted for animation by Toshiomi Iizumi (Clockwork Planet), and the soundtrack was composed by Shuhei Mutsuki (Lycoris Recoil). Farmagia begins airing on January 10. Although, an official episode count hasn’t been revealed yet.

H/T: Comic Natalie, Crunchyroll