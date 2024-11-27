Fairy Tail Creator’s Heroes Unite in New Crossover Art

A new promotional image features two heroes created by Hiro Mashima, who are meeting for the first time! Marvelous Inc. shares the new crossover art, which features the upcoming star of Farmagia anime fist-bumping Natsu, the lead of the Fairy Tail series. The artwork promotes Farmagia and the ongoing Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest series. Mashima designed both heroes, with the original Fairy Tail series being one of his most infamous works.

Farmagia is an action role-playing game developed by Marvelous Inc. The RPG is set in the world of Felicidad where special farmers known as Farmagia raise and command monsters. After living in peace for a while, the land is put into turmoil after a cruel new ruler takes over the command of the land. Players take control of a Farmagia named Ten, who leaves his small village with his friends to gather an army of home-grown monsters. The title has gamers explore a fantasy land filled with unusual creators and gather resources to create their perfect farm. The anime adaptation is set to premiere in January 2026 and produced by Bridge.

Hiro Mashima’s Heroes Meet in New Promotion For Farmagia

Hiro Mashima is a world-famous Japanese Mangaka who has created multiple manga series. The manga artist began his career in 1999 with the release of the hit manga series Rave Master. He eventually moved on to write and draw Fairy Tail in 2006. The Fairy Tail manga became a sensation, leading to a popular anime series. Mashima will then move on to another manga after Fairy Tail’s endpoint in 2017 with Edens Zero.

Edens Zero had a successful six-year run as a manga, lasting from 2018 to 2024. Edens Zero was adapted into a two-season anime series on Netflix. Whereas most famous Mangaka would potentially only have one hugely popular manga title in their lifetimes, Mashima is one of the few who was somehow able to create three popular series. However, Fairy Tail remains the creator’s most well-known work, spawning a sequel, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest.

Besides his manga work, Mashima has also created designs and artwork for other projects he has not written. He was in charge of character designs for Farmagia, inventing the design for the main hero and several monsters. Video game developers would often bring in manga artists to collaborate with to create the look and aesthetics of a game. A most noticeable example of this is when Akira Toriyama helped with the designs of the Dragon Quest series.

Though Mashima didn’t write Farmagia, the fantasy premise and underdog characters match his sensibilities. The game and upcoming anime have the spirit of a Mashima-penned manga that fans already believe Farmagia fits in the greater Mashima multiverse.

The Natsu and Ten cross-over art isn’t the first time that Mashima’s creations interacted. Mashima infamously oversaw the Fairy Tail and Rave Master crossover in 2011, followed by another crossover between the two series and Edens Zero in 2019. While the Natsu and Ten artwork is only a promotional image, a full-on cross-over adaptation isn’t out of the question for a Mashima-involved project.