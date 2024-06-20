Hiro Mashima's Farmagia Anime Announced

There are few people in this world who work as hard as Hiro Mashima. The creator of Fairy Tail and Eden Zero don't know how to stop. Since his debut in 1998, the artist has been working consistently on new projects like Dead Rock. Now, the artist has put forward another new project, and it seems Farmagia will be getting an anime to boot.

Earlier this week, the world was introduced to Farmagia as Marvelous showcased the game at a Nintendo Direct. It was there anime fans perked up as they recognized Mashima's art style. After all, the artist has a very unique aesthetic, and Farmagia brought Mashima on board to do its designs.

As part of the game's release, an anime has been announced to help hype Farmagia. At this point, we have no word on when the anime will launch or what format it will come in. The console title might inspire a full-blown anime series, but there is also the chance a Farmagia short film is in the cards. For now, we will have to wait and see how this anime shapes up, but fans are feeling confident in the project. After all, Mashima is no stranger to success where anime is concerned, so Farmagia has a leg up.

If you are not familiar with Farmagia, you should know the JRPG is slated to launch this November on the Nintendo Switch before other console releases come around. You can read the game's official synopsis below for more info ahead of its fall debut:

"After the death of Felicidad's ruler, the despotic overlord Glaza seizes power and imposes an oppressive regime on the world's inhabitants. As Ten and his fellow Farmagia friends, command an army of monsters as you explore and battle across the treacherous lands of the Underworld, collecting resources to take back to your farm. There you'll upgrade your skills as a Farmagia, growing more monsters to nurture, and developing their new traits to aid your battle against Glaza and the Oración Seis."

What do you think about this latest Farmagia update? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!