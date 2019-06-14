Fast & Furious Animated Series Announced By Netflix

The partnership with Netflix and DreamWorks Animation is only continuing to grow, bringing yet another international hit property to the streaming service. The two companies recently announced that an animated Jurassic World spinoff series was in the works, and now they’re moving on to faster, more furious IP. Yes, Netflix is developing an animated TV series based in the world of the Fast & Furious franchise, titled Fast & Furious: Spy Racers.

DreamWorks and Netflix announced the development of the new series on Thursday morning at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival in France. The announcement also came with a short teaser video of the animation style, which you can watch above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers will follow teenage character Tony Toretto, the younger cousin of Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto. He and his friends are recruited by a government agency to get in with a racing organization in the hopes of infiltrating a dangerous crime ring. Here’s the official synopsis from Netflix:

“In this new animated series, teenager Tony Toretto follows in the footsteps of his cousin Dom when he and his friends are recruited by a government agency to infiltrate an elite racing league serving as a front for a nefarious crime organization bent on world domination.”

Tim Hendrick and Bret Haaland will serve as both executive producers and showrunners on Fast & Furious: Spy Racers, with the first season slated to launch on Netflix sometime in 2019.

Beyond the connection to Dom Toretto, there’s no telling if Spy Racers will have any kind of real ties to the live-action film universe. There hasn’t been any information on which characters will appear in the animated series, and whether or not their adventures will cross paths with Dom, Letty, or any of the other Fast & Furious characters.

Are you looking forward to Fast & Furious: Spy Racers? What other franchises would you like to see get animated spinoffs at Netflix? Let us know in the comments!