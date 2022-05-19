Fear the Walking Dead's 100th Episode Trailer: "Amina"

✖

99 episodes after the Clark clan escaped a walker-filled Los Angeles at the onset of the zombie apocalypse, Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) is again searching for someplace safe on Fear the Walking Dead's 100th episode. The milestone episode of The Walking Dead spinoff airs as part of Fear's seventh season, where war has broken out between Alicia and former family friend Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) in the aftermath of nuclear destruction. Watch the trailer for "Amina" in the video player above before Fear the Walking Dead Episode 100 premieres Sunday, May 29 on AMC (streaming May 22 on AMC+).

Clocking in at an extended 49-minute runtime, Walking Dead Universe veteran Michael Satrazemis directs and showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg write the penultimate episode of Fear's Season 7.

The 100th episode teaser shows the lone Alicia following the gas-masked young girl (Anniston Almond) from her fever dreams, leading the way to a friend she claims can help find PADRE — the supposed safe haven no one is sure really exists. As the survivors attempt to escape the fallout by raft, Morgan Jones (Lennie James) is at sea when he radios out a hopeful message: "We might actually have someplace to go."

That "someplace" might be Savannah, Georgia, as AMC moves the production of Fear the Walking Dead out of Austin, Texas, for Season 8. (Another big move: in December, AMC announced Kim Dickens will reappear as Madison Clark in Season 7 before returning as a series regular next season.)

"We are in the planning stages of Season 8 now, so of course given our move, the story is being constructed with that in mind in terms of the locations we're writing to," Chambliss said in an April interview with Decider. "You'll see this is further down in Season 7, but the end of Season 7 was written with the move in mind. So the narrative is geared towards the change of location as well."

Fear the Walking Dead's 100th episode, "Amina," airs Sunday, May 29 on AMC.

