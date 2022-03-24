Fear the Walking Dead: Alicia Fights a Fever in Exclusive Teaser

“The fevers still come back at night, just like before. But the dreams are getting worse. They’re getting more and more real. I can’t run from them anymore,” Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) tells Morgan Jones (Lennie James) in the exclusive new teaser trailer for the second half of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Plagued by a mysterious illness after amputating her walker-bitten arm, Alicia leads the search for a new home for Teddy’s (John Glover) former followers: the mystical Padre. After declaring war against Victor Strand (Colman Domingo), who has vowed to defend his Tower at any cost, Alicia fights friend and fever when Fear returns April 17 on AMC and AMC+.

In the action-packed “Fever” teaser, guns are drawn as friends become enemies in the war for Strand’s Tower. “We only get one shot at this,” warns Alicia, leading an army of Morgan, June Dorie (Jenna Elfman), Luciana (Danay Garcia), Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista), and Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades).

“What Alicia’s grappling with is something that’s unique in the universe, in the sense that we’ve seen people get bit and sadly succumb to the bites. We’ve seen people get bit and chop off a limb and survive and be okay,” said co-showrunner Ian Goldberg of Alicia’s fevers on Talking Dead. “But Alicia’s in this strange limbo where she survived — it’s a while later now and she’s still going — but she’s sick, she’s still getting fevers, and she’s not certain why or what’s wrong with her. It’s sort of like a chronic condition that she’s dealing with now.”

“She’s uncertain about what it is that she’s got. It could just be sepsis, as Will [Gus Halper] says to her in the [mid-season finale], or some other infection,” Goldberg continued. “I think what’s most interesting is she has this Sword of Damocles hanging over her now where her fevers could get her at any moment, or she might come out the other side of it. It makes her live with this ticking clock and pushes her in this way she’s never been pushed before.”

The second half of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 premieres Sunday, April 17, at 9:00 p.m. ET/8c on AMC and AMC+. The first two episodes of Season 7B will be available to stream that same night exclusively on AMC+, with subsequent episodes streaming one week early beginning Sunday, April 24.

