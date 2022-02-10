War Looms in First Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Return Photos

“I am taking that tower,” declared Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) to end the first part of Fear the Walking Dead‘s Season 7. “We’re going to war.” In the fallout of the nuclear blasts that turned cunning conman Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) into the reigning lord of his personal fiefdom, Alicia and Morgan Jones (Lennie James) face the towering task of waging war on Strand’s Tower. As an ailing Alicia slowly succumbs to a walker’s bite suffered during her season’s-long search for P.A.D.R.E., Strand and Alicia assemble their armies when Fear returns April 17 on AMC and AMC+. See the first-look photos in the gallery below.

The half-season ended with Morgan’s mission to save his family and friends from Strand’s Tower trapping Grace (Karen David) and Baby Mo behind a near-impenetrable walker moat. Also locked away are Wendell (Daryl Mitchell), June (Jenna Elfman), and John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine), part of a resistance that counts Dwight (Austin Amelio), Sherry (Christine Evangelista), and Tower escapee Mickey (Aisha Tyler).

According to the official Season 7B synopsis from AMC, “Months have passed after the nuclear blast and the only one thriving is Victor Strand. Having built a fiefdom, he callously selects who will have a chance at life. The other members of the group have suffered immensely, but out of that, has come a fierce determination to live, even if it means taking Strand’s Tower by force and continuing the search for P.A.D.R.E., a mythical place no one is sure really exists. Alicia, now the reluctant leader to Teddy’s (John Glover) former followers, is plagued by a mysterious illness and the repercussions of her past actions. Morgan, trying to maintain hope that he will be reunited with his family, knows Alicia is key to their survival. With Alicia declaring war, Strand’s paranoia and personal vendettas grow, and with that, new threats emerge from all sides.”

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 returns with new episodes April 17 on AMC.

Alicia Clark

Victor Strand

Morgan Jones

Grace and Morgan

Luciana

Daniel Salazar