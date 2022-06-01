Morgan, meet Madison. Worlds collided for the first time when Morgan Jones (Lennie James) crossed over from The Walking Dead to Fear the Walking Dead, joining the spinoff’s group of zombie apocalypse survivors led by Madison Clark (Kim Dickens). Viewers anticipated how Morgan, the peaceful warrior, might mix with Madison, the not-so-peaceful matriarch of the Clark clan. After walking halfway across the country from Virginia to Texas, Morgan and Madison would never meet: Season 4 of Fear revealed Madison died saving her children, Nick (Frank Dillane) and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), before Morgan arrived in the present-day timeline.

In Fear‘s Season 7 finale, titled “Gone,” Morgan learns what Alicia and Nick did not: their mother is alive. “No one’s gone until they’re gone,” Madison told her kids, seemingly sacrificing herself inside a burning baseball stadium overrun by walkers. On June 5, Madison meets Morgan when Dickens returns to Fear the Walking Dead for the first time since Season 4.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“She’s Alive”: Kim Dickens Teases Madison Clark 2.0 on Fear the Walking Dead

In ComicBook‘s Fear Season 7B interview with James, the Walking Dead alum said working with Dickens was a “tick off” his bucket list.

“My reaction [to] hearing that [Dickens’ return] was official that she was back was just excitement. My next question was, ‘Am I in any scenes with her? Am I in the episode when she comes back, how was she coming [back]?’” James said. “It was all the questions that very selfishly were just about whether or not I got to work with Kim. That was all I was really interested in, really, because that’s what I felt I’d missed out on [in Season 4]. And that’s what I wanted to tick off on my bucket list.”

See images from the season finale in the gallery below. “Gone” is now streaming on AMC+ and premieres Sunday, June 5 on AMC.

Follow @CameronBonomolo on Twitter & @NewsOfTheDead for TWD Universe coverage all season long.

Who You’re Going to Be

The Kind of Place

Madre

The Truth

Buried

The Dock

Breathe

No One’s Gone…

…Until They’re Gone