Fear the Walking Dead’s Explosive Morgan vs. Strand Showdown in Season 7

Things are heating up between Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) on Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead. In the immediate fallout of Strand’s shocking attempted sacrifice of Morgan inside a zombie-packed nuclear submarine last season, Teddy Maddox (John Glover) and acolyte Riley (Nick Stahl) were able to fire off a missile loaded with ten warheads. The blasts turned Texas into mostly a wasteland, but Strand and his right-hand Howard (Omid Abtahi) are untouched in The Tower: a rare beacon of prosperity in this nuclear zombie apocalypse caused, in part, by Strand’s selfish motivations aboard the USS Pennsylvania.

“I’d say [Morgan versus Strand] is more than brewing. Strand did throw Morgan into a big pile of walkers on a submarine, so things are gonna heat up,” teased Fear co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss during a virtual panel at PaleyFest NY 2021. “Things on this show are never as simple as good and evil. Everyone’s got a point of view, everyone thinks they’re right, and everyone probably is right, in some ways.”

Previously revealed promotional art for the new season shows Morgan versus Victor in the fiery ashes of the Lone Star State, where Morgan’s group of survivors are again scattered in the fallout of Teddy’s “new beginning.”

“It’s my turn,” Strand tells Morgan in the Season 7 trailer, “I’m going to do what you couldn’t. I’m going to rebuild the world. I’m going to help everyone that you let down, all while you watch from the outside.”

If Strand’s sovereign rule harms anyone he cares about, Morgan warns, “I will come for you, Victor. And I will do to you what you tried to do me on that submarine. Only I won’t miss.”

“I kind of feel exactly as [Andrew] said. There is no good and evil or absolutes in this show, and I think whatever you think of Morgan, whatever you think of Strand, your perceptions and opinions are going to be challenged,” said James of a looming Morgan vs. Strand showdown. “Whoever’s side you think you might be on at the start of this, the chances are you might not be on that same side by the end of this.”

The Paley Center for Media’s annual fall festival includes conversations with the cast and creative teams from Succession (HBO Max), Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), SEAL Team (CBS/Paramount+), Gossip Girl (HBO Max), You (Netflix), New Amsterdam (NBC), and A Salute to Chuck Lorre & His CBS Comedy All-Stars. All PaleyFest NY 2021 programs are available on the Paley Center’s YouTube channel.

Fear's Season 7 premiere, "The Beacon," is now streaming on AMC+ and airs Sunday, October 17 on AMC.