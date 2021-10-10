Here’s how to watch Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 one week before the new season premiere airs October 17 on AMC.As of 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET on Sunday, October 10, AMC+ subscribers in the U.S. can start streaming “The Beacon” one week before its television broadcast on Sunday, October 10, at 9:00 p.m. ET/8c on AMC. To Victor (Colman Domingo) go the spoils in the Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 premiere, where Strand encounters Will (series newcomer Gus Halper) — a stranger with an unexpected connection to his past — in the fallout of the nuclear zombie apocalypse.

How to Watch Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 1 Now

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 701, “The Beacon,” is now available to stream early exclusively on AMC+ as of Sunday, October 10. The premium streaming bundle is available through the following platforms and providers in the U.S.:

How Much Does AMC+ Cost?

Plans start at $4.99 per month. AMC Networks is currently offering a free one-week trial to new customers, allowing ad-free early access to new episodes of The Walking Dead Season 11 (returning in February 2022), Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 (on Sundays), and The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 (on Sundays) all season long.

What Is “The Beacon” About?

According to the official AMC synopsis, “While most of the landscape has been destroyed by nuclear warheads, Strand thrives in one of the few inhabitable places left. His search for survivors uncovers a stranger with an unexpected connection to Strand’s past.”

When Are Episodes of Fear TWD Season 7 Added to AMC+ Early Access?

New episodes of Fear‘s Season 7A premiere after midnight / 3 a.m. ET Sundays on AMC+. Season 7B will air at a later date in 2022. Here is the early access release schedule:



Episode 701: “The Beacon” – October 10 on AMC+, October 17 on AMC

Episode 702: “Six Hours” – October 17 on AMC+, October 24 on AMC

Episode 703: “Cindy Hawkins” – October 24 on AMC+, October 31 on AMC

Episode 704: “Breathe With Me” – October 31 on AMC+, November 7 on AMC

Episode 705: “Till Death” – November 7 on AMC+, November 14 on AMC

Episode 706: “Reclamation” – November 14 on AMC+, November 21 on AMC

Episode 707: “The Portrait” – November 21 on AMC+, November 28 on AMC

Episode 708: “Padre” – November 28 on AMC+, December 5 on AMC

New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 air Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET/8c on AMC. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD and stay tuned to ComicBook for coverage all season long.