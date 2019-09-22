Firefly Cast Members Reunite at Cincinnati Comic Expo

Former Firefly cast members reunited at this weekend’s Cincinnati Comic Expo. Morena Baccarin played the companion Inara Serra. Jewel Staite played engineer Kaylee Frye. Sean Maher played the fugitive, Dr. Simon Tam. Alan Tudyk played ship’s pilot Hoban “Wash” Washburne. These former crewmates aboard the Firefly-class vessel Serenity reunited at the convention and took photos that Baccarin shared on her Twitter feed. “Always nice to see the firefly family again,” Baccarin tweeted with the photos. The four Firefly stars were on hand on Saturday for a photo op with fans and a spotlight panel on the cast of Firefly and Serenity that took place on Saturday night.

Fans of Joss Whedon‘s short-lived sci-fi western have long held out hope for a proper reunion, with the cast reprising their roles from the show after the events of the film Serenity. Star Summer Glau said at a different convention that she’s torn by the idea of a reunion, but would participate. “I think that… I’m torn. I’m torn because the story is like the underdog story about underdogs,” she said. “I think that part of the magic about Firefly is that it didn’t last and that all of you are the ones keeping it alive.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whedon has said he’d entertain the idea of bringing the series back in any format so long as it involves the original cast. Glau just added her voice to the audio version of the Serial Box sci-fi series Alternis and she thinks the audio drama format could be a good fit for a Firefly revival.

Always nice to see the firefly family again. pic.twitter.com/unR44pWWIa — Morena Baccarin (@missmorenab) September 22, 2019

“I think that would be such a great way to do it,” Glau told ComicBook.com during an interview. “There have been moments when I’ve been in the sound booth by myself, and I’ve been bringing these voices to life on my own, and I visualize them being different actors. And it’s brought back flashes of that very first table read that I ever had in LA. That was with my Firefly cast and it was a magical moment for me too. We all had our scripts, and we were all reading our roles, and it was the different voices coming together and making the story come to life. And so it’s cool that you mention that. I can absolutely see that being something that the fans would enjoy.”

Would you like to see Firefly return for a proper revival? Let us know in the comments.