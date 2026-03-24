First Look at The MCU’s Punisher: One Last Kill Confirms Release Date

The Punisher’s got a busy 2026 ahead of him. While Jon Bernthal’s brutal antihero is sitting out Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, he’s set to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day in July, and his own special is also on its way. And we now have a first look at the special, as well as the reveal of its new title, and when we can expect it to land on Disney+

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Bernthal has just shared the first look at the MCU‘s upcoming Punisher special, as well as the title – Punisher: One Last Kill – and confirmed that the 60-minute special will be released on Disney+ on May 12. For anyone keeping track, that’s the week after Daredevil: Born Again‘s Season 2 finale. Is that title an indication of Frank Castle hanging up his guns for good? Probably not: Brand New Day sees Frank on usual explosive form, but he’s obviously still got unfinished business. Here’s the typically moody poster:



Will The Punisher Explain Frank’s Daredevil: Born Again Absence?

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will end on May 12, just as The Punisher: One Last Kill releases, meaning no gap in content for MCU fans. Frank is obviously a fan favorite, and it’s good that we get a bit of space between the two, rather than them both competing by releasing on the same day. Born Again‘s strange decision to bundle episodes 2 and 3 together on March 31 avoids that. How the two are connected remains unknown, but the last time we saw Punisher, he was breaking out of Kingpin’s makeshift prison in Red Hook port after taking a beating from Fisk’s corrupt cops.

Logic would suggest that Frank’s kill list would be topped by those corrupt cops or Kingpin himself, but Punisher’s no-show in Born Again Season 2 complicates that. And we already know from Vincent D’Onofrio that Kingpin returns in Born Again Season 3, no matter how Season 2 ends. That means that he can’t be Frank’s “one last kill” unless someone’s being creative with the truth. So who else could it be? We absolutely need to see the reason for Frank’s Born Again absence explained in One Last Kill, and surely the only answer would be thr revelation of something connected to the death of his family?

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