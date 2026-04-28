First Ted Lasso Season 4 Footage Reveals Key Recast Character & Release Date

Ted Lasso is coming back to Apple TV after a three-year break, and the first teaser trailer for Season 4 has now been revealed. While the Season 3 finale had seemed like a permanent ending, there’s a new beginning for Jason Sudeikis’ character, who returns to A.F.C. Richmond from the United States in order to coach the women’s football team.

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The trailer features plenty of familiar faces, such as Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), and Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham), but also some not-so-familiar ones. That includes Ted’s son, Henry, with Grant Feely taking over for Gus Turner, as the character can briefly be seen cheering in the stands. It also confirms the show’s return date, with it debuting on August 5th, 2026. Check out the trailer below:

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What To Expect From Ted Lasso Season 4

Image via Apple TV

Based on the trailer, Ted Lasso Season 4 is giving fans more of what they love about the show. There’s a clear focus on the dynamics between the core characters, as Ted once again works alongside Beard, Rebecca, and Keely Jones (Juno Temple), who was the one to propose Richmond’s women’s team at the end of Season 3. It seems like those relationships are still going to be a major part of the series, and it’s continuing its funny, warm, and optimistic approach.

At the same time, there’ll also be new challenges ahead. It looks like Ted has his work cut out for him coaching the women’s team alongside Beard and a new assistant played by Tanya Reynolds (Sex Education). It isn’t just about getting the team playing well, but getting the Richmond community on board once again, as not everyone is impressed with the idea of him managing a women’s team instead of the men’s. As the women’s game continues to grow, it makes sense for Ted Lasso to take this on and challenge some of the outdated perceptions around it.

The recasting of Henry is also interesting, suggesting a much bigger role, whereas he was previously limited to mostly video calls. The season will begin with Ted back in Kansas before he returns to Richmond, and it’s expected that Henry’s own potential career will be part of the fourth season’s story. Deadline reported last year that the role was being recast due to the need for an actor with a proficiency in soccer, so it could even be that Henry joins Richmond’s youth academy.

Elsewhere, there are what look like more than a few romance angles. Roy and Keely may have finally figured things out (though there’ll no doubt be plenty of drama to come), while the teaser reveals Rebecca has a new love interest and also teases one for Ted himself. New additions to the cast in the fourth season include Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern. One character who isn’t set to return, sadly, is Jamie Tartt, with Phil Dunster missing out due to scheduling conflicts. With Roy Kent in charge of the men’s team, there’ll probably still be some focus on that side, but without overshadowing Ted’s new role.

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