Ted Lasso Season 4 Gets A Game-Changing Update From One of Its Original Stars

When Ted Lasso first premiered, it quickly grew from a charming sports comedy into a global cultural phenomenon, celebrated for its relentless optimism and heartwarming character arcs. The show’s third season, however, was met with criticism for what felt like a rushed conclusion, hastily wrapping up every loose thread to provide a seemingly definitive end to the story. The departure of Ted (Jason Sudeikis) himself back to America felt final, solidifying the belief that the book on AFC Richmond was closed. It came as a significant surprise when a fourth season was officially greenlit, leading many fans to assume the story would shift focus to the key characters left running the club. However, original star Nick Mohammed just revealed that the upcoming season is set to challenge all expectations.

“I think sworn to secrecy is about right,” Mohammed explained in a recent interview with Collider. “Look, I know that it’s about a whole different set of characters. I can’t even talk about it without giving anything away! We’ll have to see. We’ll have to see who pops up where and when. But I know that they’re filming it now, and I’ve been socializing with them all. They’re all very well, so we’ll see what happens.” While his statements are carefully vague, the confirmation that Season 4 centers on “a whole different set of characters” is a massive pivot from the established ensemble that audiences have grown to love.

Will Season 4 of Ted Lasso Sideline the Best Characters?

Image courtesy of Apple TV+

We already knew that Ted Lasso would introduce a new cast due to the official plot for the fourth season, in which Ted returns to Richmond to take on the challenge of coaching a newly formed women’s football team. However, Mohammed’s coy mention of seeing “who pops up where and when” suggests that while some familiar faces might appear, they may not be the central focus.

The Season 3 finale left the core group of characters in a perfect position to carry the show forward. With Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) and Jamie (Phil Dunster) taking over as managers of the men’s team, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) selling the club to the fans, and Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) proposing the women’s team idea, the stage was set for a story centered on their leadership in Ted’s absence. Although many of the previous Ted Lasso actors are confirmed to return in Season 4, the news that the series might sideline this beloved ensemble is potentially divisive.

The true success of Ted Lasso was about the deeply human relationships and the found-family dynamic that formed within the locker room and offices of AFC Richmond. To shift the focus entirely to a new group feels less like a continuation and more like a soft reboot. It’s a bold creative gamble, to say the least. Ted himself was not always the most compelling character in his own show, and it would be a profound disappointment if the incredible ensemble cast were completely replaced, effectively restarting the series from scratch.

Production on Ted Lasso Season 4 is currently underway.

