Food Network Reveals Slate of Halloween Specials

To some, the end of summer is a disappointing experience, but Halloween fans look forward to the end of the warmer months as it means Halloween is right around the corner, with Food Network exciting fans by revealing their slate of Halloween specials and returning programs. The network will be offering audiences their unique take on the excitement of the season with brand-new programs, while also seeing the return of their popular Halloween Wars series, which pits bakers and crafters of all kinds against one another to pull off impressive displays for judges. Check out the full slate of Halloween programming on Food Network below.

Halloween Wars: Premieres Sunday, September 13th at 9 p.m. ET

Host Jonathan Bennett is back to oversee teams of cake artists, sugar masters, and pumpkin carvers as they compete to create ghostly scenes inspired by some of the best (and scariest!) Halloween themes. Before the premiere kicks off, tune in to Road to Halloween Wars at 8 p.pm. ET to meet the warriors for the first time and get a sneak peek at their mad skills.

Outrageous Pumpkins: Premieres Sunday, September 13th at 10 p.m. ET

These aren’t your typical jack-o-lanterns! The expert pumpkin carvers competing on these four episodes are masters of their craft, able to deliver stunning life-size sculptures as well as itty-bitty devilish details. Host Alyson Hannigan will task them with next-level challenges to gauge their sharp skills, seasonal creativity, and Halloween spirit.

Halloween Baking Championship: Premieres Monday, September 14th at 9 p.m. ET

Some of the top bakers in the country are coming together to whip up desserts with not only scary-good Halloween decorations, but also spot-on flavors and textures. Carla Hall, the host and a judge, will be joined by judges Zac Young and Stephanie Boswell, both pastry pros. And YES… the judges will definitely be in costume. Get ready for some shocking surprises.

Worst Cooks in America: Halloween Redemption: Premieres Sunday, October 11th at 10 p.m. ET

They’re baaaack! Former Worst Cooks in America recruits are back for a shot at redemption — but have they really improved that much? See what happens when Chefs Anne Burrell and Carla Hall ask the hopefuls to make a scary-good spread in honor of Halloween.

Halloween Wars Legends: Premiering Sunday, September 13th at 8 p.m. ET

No doubt about it: You’ll surely recognize the competitors facing off here. They’re indeed legends from past seasons of Halloween Wars, and they’re ready to do battle yet again as they endure spine-tingling tasks over two special episodes. Just wait until you see what these pros put together.

Freakshow Cakes: Double Premieres Sunday, October 18th at 10 p.m. ET

The name says it all here. Co-hosts Vivian Chan and Zac Young are dishing out hair-raising challenges to brand-new cake artists — and it’s all going down in a one-of-a-kind side-show tent.

Stay tuned for details on Halloween festivities on Food Network.

