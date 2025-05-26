This Forgotten Horror Anthology Is The Anti-Twilight Zone (And I Love It For That)

The original Twilight Zone inspired many imitators in its wake. From the more science fiction-oriented Outer Limits to the straight horror of Tales From the Crypt, countless TV shows have taken the twist-ending, anthology format and put their own spin on it with varying degrees of success. Some series like Black Mirror have managed to comment on the existential dilemmas that plague humanity in a way that equals or — in rare cases —surpasses the Twilight Zone. And then there’s Monsters.

Monsters was a late ’80s horror anthology that ran in syndication. Unlike similar shows, it didn’t have any feelings at all about holding a mirror up to darker aspects of mankind in order to deliver some kind of thought-provoking message. Monsters just wanted to have fun and creep you out a little in the process. As much as I love the Twilight Zone and Black Mirror, sometimes you just want cheap, sleazy entertainment, and that’s where Monsters excels.

What Is Monsters?

Monsters ran for three seasons from 1988-1990 for a total of 72 episodes, starring an equal number of gruesome critters. Creator Richard P. Rubinstein came up with Monsters after growing frustrated with what he saw as a lack of appreciation for his production company’s special effects work on the horror anthology Tales from the Darkside. While Tales was praised for its storytelling and acting, critics hardly ever mentioned the makeup and creature effects that Rubinstein felt were of equal quality. As a result, Rubinstein decided to create an anthology that would focus specifically on weird creatures and grotesque oddities.

That’s not to say that the acting and storytelling in Monsters are bad — but they definitely take a backseat to the grotesqueries promised by the show’s title. The show’s “monsters” were a mix of old standbys like vampires, aliens, and zombies, with more unique fare like killer beds and a weird man/pig hybrid. It was important to Rubinstein that Monsters eschew slashers like Freddy and Jason, who were popular at the time, in favor of what the creator described as “Brothers Grimm” style beasts that were more “bump in the night” than “slice and dice.”

Rubinstein considered a “good monster” to be a mixture of “fun and scare.” As such, the creatures of Monsters are often just as goofy as they are terrifying. Monsters never takes itself too seriously. For me, that’s part of the series’ charm. The show was like the anti-Twilight Zone, and I mean that as a compliment.

Monsters Was a Unique Horror Anthology, For Better and Worse

There weren’t a lot of messages in Monsters, and what was there was more “Goldilocks and the Three Bears” than “The Monsters are Due on Maple Street.” Instead, the show was more interested in making the audience laugh and groan. Monsters lets you know what kind of show you’re watching right from the tongue-in-cheek opening, where a family of inhuman mutants settles in to watch their favorite TV show.

Like most sci-fi/horror anthologies, Monsters attracted a smattering of celebrity guest-stars. Steve Buscemi, Adrien Barbeau, and Pam Grier each starred in an episode as did several other well-known actors. The series also adapted several short stories, including one from Stephen King about a giant finger protruding from a man’s bathroom sink.

Sadly, Monsters is largely forgotten these days. It never made the lasting impression culturally that its contemporaries like Tales from the Crypt did, although I’d argue that it wasn’t really trying to. Still, it’s a shame when any show — even a guilty pleasure like Monsters — fades from the collective consciousness. Luckily the show lives on in streaming.

All three seasons of Monsters are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. If you don’t have a Prime subscription, fret not — you can also stream Monsters on Tubi, although sadly, only the first season is available. If you’re looking to relax with a fun creature feature that you don’t have to think too hard about, I can’t recommend Monsters enough. If you do decide to check it out, make sure to let us know what you thought in the comments.