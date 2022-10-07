Former Daredevil Showrunner Praises Charlie Cox's Return in She-Hulk

Ever since Daredevil was canceled by Netflix, fans have been petitioning Marvel Studios to bring back Charlie Cox as the character in the main Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel finally gave fans what they wanted with the inclusion of Cox's Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home as Peter Parker's lawyer. Now the studio has officially brought back Matt Murdock / Daredevil for their She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series. During the latest episode of the series, Matt takes a case against the titular character and totally crushes his return, so much so that everyone has started to notice. Steven DeKnight, who served as executive producer for the first season of Netflix's Daredevil series is coming out in praise of Cox's performance.

"It's a lighter take, and I'm absolutely here for it," DeKnight wrote on Twitter. "Just like in the comics, there are many ways to explore the character. And as long as Charlie's in the suit, I'll be watching."

Daredevil looks very different from his look in the Netflix series, with the character donning a red and yellow suit as opposed to his red suit from the original series. It appears that the character's look in the series wasn't up to the executive producers of the series, but Marvel themselves. During a recent interview with, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Head Writer Jessica Gao revealed that Marvel Studios chose Daredevil's look for the series.

"Usually how they do it is they kind of let us propose what we want to do rather than give us guidelines," Gao revealed. "When they first told us that [Daredevil] was a possibility we just couldn't believe it. And as we were coming up with story and what we wanted him to do, the fact that they kept not saying no was shocking to us. The one thing that I didn't have control of was the suit. They knew exactly what they wanted the suit to look like."

"Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is streaming exclusively on Disney+!

